JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School celebrated four senior athletes who have signed to compete at the college level during a ceremony Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
The group included standouts from the school’s soccer teams. Yajaira Alvarado, the Lady Hurricane’s career goals leader, has signed with Central Arkansas. Clay Glomski, a star on the boys’ team, has signed a letter of intent with Harding.
Olivia Locke, a defensive specialist for the Lady Hurricane volleyball team, signed with Lyon College. Ty Spicer signed to play basketball at Arkansas Baptist, meaning all seven seniors on Jonesboro’s Class 6A state championship team will suit up again next season for a college or prep team.
Alvarado is excited at the prospect of starting a different journey in the sport she loves.
“I’m just really excited because I would get sad thinking, ‘What if this is the last time where soccer really matters?’” Alvarado said. “I’m just glad that I’m going to go somewhere where I can fulfill my dream of getting as far as I can in soccer.”
Alvarado was the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year in girls’ soccer last spring after scoring 51 goals as a junior to break her own single-season school record. She scored 46 goals as a sophomore and had two when the 2020 season was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, Alvarado also broke Jonesboro’s career goals record. Her career total stands at 120 with the 2023 season nearing its completion.
“When I first broke the record, I didn’t know I could break the record or that there was a record set,” Alvarado said. “I was really excited knowing that when I leave, my name will still be known for soccer and if it is broken, they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, you broke Yajaira’s record.’”
Alvarado has 21 goals and seven assists this season with the Lady Hurricane (9-6-1, 4-4-1 conference) competing with the state’s largest schools in Class 6A.
Glomski has 11 goals and four assists this season as Jonesboro battles for a place in the Class 6A state tournament. He’s excited about the prospects at Harding, where he will join two friends who have also signed with the Bisons, Brandon Southard of Valley View and Gabe Guimond of Brookland.
“It’s always something that you’re kind of nervous about for a bit and then it kind of just falls into place,” Glomski said after signing with Harding. “As long as you work hard for it, something will roll around the way. I’m really just truly thankful for everybody, everything, the opportunity.”
Jonesboro coach Kenton Weaver said Glomski has played all over the field for the Hurricane. After doing the same thing in youth soccer, Glomski was ready for various roles at the high school level.
“Growing up, my dad told me, ‘I’m not just going to put you in one spot,’” he said. “If you understand the full game, understand every position, you kind of understand what the next move is. That’s really helped me grow as a player.”
Locke served as defensive specialist for the Lady Hurricane, which reached the Class 6A state tournament last fall. She expects to fill a similar need at Lyon for coach Kortney Cunningham.
“They have expressed a need for defensive, back-row players,” Locke said. “She said I would fit that role pretty well, so I have a spot. That’s where I’ve played for most of my volleyball career.”
Locke’s statistics last season included 53 digs. She has been selected to play in the upcoming Queens of the Hardwood all-star match.
Spicer, a 6-4 senior forward, was a reserve last season for the Hurricane, which finished 30-3 with a victory over Springdale in the Class 6A state championship game.
“It’s very exciting, a new chapter in my life,” Spicer said of the chance to play basketball for Arkansas Baptist. “I’m mainly focused on my education, but it’s always fun to be on the court.”