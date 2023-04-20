JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School celebrated four senior athletes who have signed to compete at the college level during a ceremony Wednesday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.

The group included standouts from the school’s soccer teams. Yajaira Alvarado, the Lady Hurricane’s career goals leader, has signed with Central Arkansas. Clay Glomski, a star on the boys’ team, has signed a letter of intent with Harding.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com