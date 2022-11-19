VILONIA — De’Shun Jackson’s layup at the buzzer lifted Nettleton to a 57-55 victory over Vilonia in senior boys’ basketball Thursday night.
Jackson’s basket capped a fourth-quarter comeback as the Raiders won their season opener. Vilonia (2-2), which played in the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season, led 51-33 after three quarters.
Nettleton tied the game at 55 when Derodrick Moton scored with 25 seconds to play. Vilonia missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 15 seconds remaining and Taylor Smith passed to Jackson for the game-winning basket.
Smith led the Raiders with 18 points, followed by Moton with 11 and Jordan Pigram with 10.
Brookland 76, Paragould 48
BROOKLAND – Tyler Parham scored 22 points to lead four Brookland players in double figures Thursday as the Bearcats opened their season with a 76-48 victory over Paragould.
Masen Woodall added 18 points, Briar Allred 11 and Matt Harrell 10 for Brookland.
The Bearcats opened a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and led 35-24 at intermission. Brookland outscored Paragould 29-13 in the third quarter to take a 64-37 lead.
Gavin Hall led Paragould with 28 points.
Brookland’s junior boys posted a 56-44 victory over Newport in Valley View’s tournament.
Corning 58, Marmaduke 52
CORNING – Jayce Couch scored 16 points and Clayton Vanpool added 15 Thursday to lead Corning to a 58-52 victory over Marmaduke in senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Blanchard added 10 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Corning led 11-9 after the first quarter, 29-27 at halftime and 44-38 after the third quarter.
Chandler Harrelson scored 21 points for Marmaduke and Blake Gipson added 10.
Marmaduke won the junior boys’ game 51-28 as John McAlister scored 33 points. Conner LeGrand led Corning with 17 points.
Marianna Lee 62, Bay 48
MARIANNA – Marianna Lee defeated Bay 62-48 in senior boys’ basketball Thursday.
Evan Stotts scored 14 points and Justin Brannen added 13 for the Yellowjackets.
Mammoth Spring 77, CRA 44
MAMMOTH SPRING – Mammoth Spring defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 77-44 Thursday in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Nathanael Rogers scored 14 points and Garrett O’Dell added 13 for the Bears (7-3, 3-0 conference). Mammoth Spring led 24-9 after the first quarter and 51-26 at halftime.
Talon McMillon scored 15 points and Cole Oxley contributed 13 for CRA.
CRA rolled to a 51-32 victory in the junior boys’ game after leading 25-13 at halftime. Doss Clayton scored 16 points to lead CRA, followed by TJ Spillman and Andrew Knight with 11 each.
Bay Jr. Tournament
BAY – Westside and Riverside posted victories Wednesday in the Bay Junior High Invitational tournament.
Westside defeated Bay 46-45 and Riverside defeated Manila 32-27.