HIGHLAND — Highland rallied to edge Brookland 39-36 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Brookland led 14-6 after the first quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 31-26 after the third quarter. Stella Parker scored 15 points and Kinsey Clark added 12 for the Lady Bearcats.
Emma Hyslip scored 15 points to lead Highland.
Brookland (10-2, 4-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 34-32, led by Macy Slater with 14 points and Chloe Rodriguez with 11. Sadie Meyer scored 21 points for Highland.
Southside 46, Westside 37
JONESBORO — Batesville Southside rallied in the second half to defeat Westside 46-37 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Olivia Allen scored 19 points and Kamie Jenkins added 13 for the Lady Southerners (15-1, 4-0 conference). Westside (8-6, 3-2 conference) led 21-18 at halftime before Southside rallied to lead 32-30 at the end of the third quarter and went on to its 14th consecutive victory.
Wynne 51, Stuttgart 42
STUTTGART — Wynne opened 4A-5 conference play Tuesday with a 51-42 victory at Stuttgart in senior girls’ basketball. Londyn McDaniel finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Lady Yellowjackets (8-5, 1-0 conference). Shay Lewis added 11 points and five steals.
Wynne bounced back from an 0-3 finish in Beebe’s tournament that included losses to Rogers Heritage (54-32), Jacksonville (40-33) and Harding Academy (42-36).
Valley View 41, Blytheville 39JONESBORO — Valley View rallied to defeat Blytheville 41-39 in 4A-3 conference junior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Valley View (10-2, 4-1 4A-3) trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 27-24 after the third quarter. Bella Seeman scored 11 points to lead Valley View, with Annika Wilbanks adding eight points and five rebounds.
Mikayla Guess scored 16 points, and McKenzie Thomas added 13 for Blytheville.
Mammoth Spring 65, Cotter 37MAMMOTH SPRING —Mammoth Spring defeated Cotter 65-37 in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Brynn Washam scored 17 points for the Lady Bears (17-6).
Mtn. Home 44, MacArthur 28MOUNTAIN HOME —Mountain Home defeated MacArthur 44-28 in junior girls’ basketball Monday.
Nae Nae Daniels scored 14 points and Alexia Gomez added seven for MacArthur (7-4, 0-1 conference). The Lady Cyclones led 10-5 after the first quarter before Mountain Home rallied to lead 15-10 at halftime and 27-20 after the third quarter.
Tuckerman 56, Midland 27
TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman built a 17-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Midland 56-27 in 2A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kenadi Gardner and Kenzie Soden scored 16 points each for the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Shanley Williams with 11. Tuckerman (14-8, 4-2 conference) led 19-2 after the first quarter, 34-12 at halftime and 54-24 after the third quarter.
Riverside 53, Walnut Ridge 13WALNUT RIDGE — Lexi Moyer scored 15 points on five 3-pointers Tuesday as Riverside defeated Walnut Ridge 53-13 in senior girls’ basketball.
Kalli Blocker added 11 points and Hannah Gosa finished with 10 for the Lady Rebels (10-10). Riverside led 25-5 at halftime.
Riverside (17-1) won the junior girls’ game 45-9, led by Brooklyn Berry with 14 points and Katie Ridge with 10.