Fourth-quarter run seals Jonesboro victory

Jonesboro’s Kylen Kelly dunks during the third quarter of the Hurricane’s 51-42 victory over Vilonia on Wednesday. The Hurricane hosts North Little Rock tonight.

JONESBORO — Wednesday night’s game was anything but an easy tune-up for Jonesboro.

Vilonia stayed close for three-plus quarters at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Jonesboro took its first double-digit lead during a 9-2 run early in the fourth quarter and went on to earn a 51-42 victory.

