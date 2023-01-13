Fourth-quarter run seals Jonesboro victory

JONESBORO — Wednesday night’s game was anything but an easy tune-up for Jonesboro.
Vilonia stayed close for three-plus quarters at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Jonesboro took its first double-digit lead during a 9-2 run early in the fourth quarter and went on to earn a 51-42 victory.
Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said the good thing about Wednesday’s game was how Vilonia made the Hurricane defend deep into the shot clock on many possessions.
“One thing we haven’t had in a long time is have a team come out and run shot clock on us, not taking really anything quick unless it’s a super-easy shot by one of their two best players,” Swift said. “They were going to work that thing under 15, 10 seconds before they really started to attack. That’s just to slow the game up and it’s stuff we’ve done to the North Little Rocks and other teams in the past.
“We had a bad night shooting the basketball, had a lot of good shots and they just didn’t fall. Through all of that, like I told the team, we still came out on top. I know the gym wasn’t energized on a Wednesday night, a makeup game, and I didn’t feel like we had as much energy as we normally have, but you still beat a good basketball team on a night when you played probably not your best. We’re just going to get ready for North Little Rock, just move on.”
The game was rescheduled for Wednesday after winter weather forced the teams to postpone in December. The Eagles (15-4) played Tuesday night at 5A-Central rival Beebe, winning 55-38, while the Hurricane (15-2) had a break from its 6A-Central schedule Tuesday. Jonesboro, the No. 1 team overall in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll, hosts North Little Rock tonight.
The Eagles, who are tied for fifth in Class 5A in this week’s ASM rankings, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the first quarter with a 13-11 edge. The Hurricane took the lead for good during a 6-0 run in the second quarter and scored the last three points of the period for a 26-19 halftime lead.
Vilonia closed within two points early in the third quarter, only to see Jonesboro push its lead to nine points, 34-25, on an 8-1 run that included 3s from Isaac Harrell and Deion Buford-Wesson. The Eagles’ Dashun Spence scored the next four points, but Buford-Wesson made two free throws and dunked after a steal in the final minute of the quarter as the Hurricane took a 38-29 lead.
Phillip Tillman scored off a steal to give Jonesboro its first double-digit lead, 42-32, with 6:21 left in the game. Harrell hit a 3 with 4:14 remaining to give the Hurricane its largest lead, 47-34.
Jonesboro’s lead remained in double digits until a 3 in the closing seconds helped Vilonia cut its deficit to nine points.
“I think they had our respect. I think they played well and we didn’t make open shots,” Swift said. “I think it was as simple as that. I think if we make open shots, we space, but we didn’t and it kept the game in that six, seven, eight-point range a little bit.”
Buford-Wesson scored 15 points and Harrell added 11 for the Hurricane. Spence, a 6-5 junior forward, scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Eagles.
Jonesboro, which is 2-0 in conference play, returns to its 6A-Central schedule this evening against North Little Rock (12-5, 1-2 conference). The Charging Wildcats defeated the Hurricane 57-53 in the Rumble on the Ridge championship game in November.
“We were probably a little more focused on North Little Rock and that’s no disrespect (for Vilonia), but it’s a conference game,” Swift said. “We did prepare for Vilonia, but not as hard as what we’ll prepare for North Little Rock. We’ve already got some stuff in for that game.”