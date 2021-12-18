Fourth-quarter surge lifts Raiders

JONESBORO — Another close game went Nettleton's way Friday night at Raider Gym.
Down 11 points early in the fourth quarter, the Raiders fought back with a 19-2 run and held off Lake Hamilton 57-54 in senior boys' basketball.
Nettleton (8-2) earned its fifth consecutive victory after Lake Hamilton (8-3) missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game with six seconds to play. Coach Bubba Deaton said Friday's game was another step in the right direction for the Raiders, who won 66-63 last weekend at Class 6A Cabot.
"We're starting to win games that we lost the last couple of years," Deaton said. "We've lost all kinds of games where we were up and blew a lead, or we were down and came back and didn't finish. It's just nice to see those guys' hard work pay off and those seniors are carrying us."
Lake Hamilton, which reached the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals last season, dominated the early stages of the game. The Wolves led 20-10 after the first quarter and took their largest lead at 26-13 during the second quarter.
While Nettleton fought back within 31-27 at halftime, the Raiders lost ground in a third quarter that ended with the Wolves leading 46-38. Ty Robinson drilled his fifth 3 of the game in the first minute of the fourth quarter to give Lake Hamilton a 49-38 lead.
That's when Nettleton's closer, as Deaton called senior guard DaVares Whitaker, began to assert himself.
Whitaker entered Friday's game averaging more than 26 points per game, but he scored only four in the first half and had just eight entering the fourth quarter. With Nettleton down 11 points early in the fourth, Whitaker scored the next six on two baskets and two free throws to pull his team within 49-44 with 4:57 remaining.
"Something we've been preaching to him is to not settle for jump shots. He can make jump shots, he's proven he can make them, but I thought he did a fantastic job late of putting his head down and getting to the rack," Deaton said. "I still think he gets bumped every time he touches it, but he's playing through that and growing up a little bit. Like I said, just keep the game close, get the ball in his hands and then let him take us home."
Nettleton couldn't capitalize on a couple of possessions and Lake Hamilton's Demetrius Sharp made a pair of free throws at the 3:53 mark, pushing his team's lead back to seven at 51-44.
Andre Davis put back Whitaker's miss and Whitaker drove for a basket, bringing the Raiders within 51-48 with 2:33 to play. The Wolves missed a couple of free throws and J.T. Turner sank a long 3 at the 1:57 mark to tie the game at 51.
Lake Hamilton missed a couple of shots before Whitaker rebounded and pushed the ball ahead to Brandon Anderson for a layup and Nettleton's first lead with 1:26 remaining. Anderson missed a free throw after being fouled on the play, but the Raiders forced a turnover and Davis scored off a rebound with 59 seconds to play for a 55-51 lead.
Nettleton's run reached 13-0 when Whitaker made two free throws with 34.9 seconds to play. Cade Robinson's 3, the Wolves' first field goal in more than seven minutes, cut the Raiders' lead to 57-54 with 23 seconds to go.
Lake Hamilton regained possession when Curtez Smith's free throw rattled out on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. After a couple of timeouts and a deflection, the Wolves inbounded near their bench with 8.7 seconds to play.
Ty Robinson's fadeaway 3 from the corner, which was well guarded by Nettleton's Taylor Smith, glanced off the rim. Whitaker ran down the rebound and pushed the ball ahead as the Raiders ran out the remaining seconds.
"We've gotten beat by so many shots like that over the years. Cabot had a 40-footer go off the front of the rim to tie it," Deaton said. "That's their best shooter and I thought we did a good job of contesting. Maybe luck is on our side, maybe, finally. To see that shot not go in and the shot at Cabot not go in was nice, and we guarded it about as good as we can."
Whitaker scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Raiders. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Anderson added 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. Turner and Davis scored nine and eight points, respectively.
Ty Robinson hit five of Lake Hamilton's 10 3s to lead the Wolves with 21 points. Sharp and Zac Pennington added 13 points each for the Wolves, who dropped a one-point decision earlier in the week at Watson Chapel.
"That was a quality win against a good team. ... That team makes the state tournament in our league and they're going to make the state tournament in the South," Deaton said. "I just thought we stuck to the plan, kept guarding, got enough stops."
Nettleton visits Valley View on Monday. The teams will play a junior varsity game at 3 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.