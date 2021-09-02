Fourth-ranked Panthers await Hurricane

JONESBORO — Randy Coleman expects to learn quite a bit about his football team in the next two weeks.
Jonesboro travels to play two of the state’s top 10 teams in its last two non-conference games, visiting fourth-ranked Cabot tonight and 10th-ranked Conway next week. Both teams reached the Class 7A state semifinals last season.
The Hurricane (1-0) drilled another 7A foe last week, routing Little Rock Catholic 37-7, but the Panthers (1-0) and Wampus Cats (0-1) represent a greater challenge.
Coleman compared Jonesboro’s league schedule to a journey through the Class 6A state playoffs.
“Really the way our schedule is set up, the Catholic game is always going to be highly competitive and you feel like you’ve got a good chance to win if you play well, but the Cabot and Conway games, you’re going to have to play extremely well in order to win,” said Coleman, Jonesboro’s head coach. “It’s almost like our non-conference games are like the 6A playoffs, just because you feel like Catholic is probably like a 6A playoff game, a quarterfinal-type atmosphere, Cabot like a semifinal matchup and Conway would be like a state championship matchup.”
Both games will also serve as a preview of sorts for 2022 when Jonesboro moves into Class 7A and probably the same conference as its next two opponents. Cabot is No. 1 in enrollment according to Arkansas Activities Association figures used for the 2022-24 reclassification, while Conway is No. 5.
Jonesboro lost to both teams last year, falling 36-32 to Cabot and 49-28 to Conway.
“You know they’re going to expose weaknesses,” Coleman said. “They’re well-coached, they’re going to have great athletes, great depth. It’s going to be a really big challenge.”
While Jonesboro routed Catholic in its opener, Cabot whipped Searcy 35-7 while rushing for 355 yards.
Cabot quarterback Grant Freeman threw three touchdown passes, two to all-state receiver Braden Jay. Jay had touchdown receptions of 19 and 37 yards as well as an 88-yard touchdown run against Searcy.
Freeman, who was Cabot’s backup quarterback last year, passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, against Jonesboro in 2020. Jay returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown against the Hurricane.
“You have to start with Coach (Scott) Reed, who has been there, done that, for so long. He’s really good with quarterbacks, he’s really good with the offense and he and (defensive coordinator) John Panter have been with one another from Forrest City to El Dorado to Cabot,” Coleman said.
“They’re going to be very multiple offensively. Last year with Tyler Gee they probably threw it more than they will this year, but this year they’re really big up front and they’re going to run it at you.”
Coleman said the Panthers’ defense presents problems with an aggressive style.
“They run a 3-3 stack, a lot of different stunts and blitzes,” Coleman said. “Honestly we have been working on 10 of them that recur more than anything, and they’ve got a few more than that. You’re going to get pressured.”
Jonesboro, which is ranked third in Class 6A, threw for 258 yards and ran for 108 in its victory over Catholic.
Rykar Acebo completed 17-of-29 passes and threw two touchdown passes, both to Tyrin Ruffin. Ruffin finished with four receptions for 94 yards while Kavon Pointer caught six passes for 94 yards.
Brock McCoy led Jonesboro in rushing with 81 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Defensively, the Hurricane limited the Rockets to 130 total yards and kept them off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
Jonesboro will have an open date after visiting Cabot and Conway. The Hurricane will open 6A-East conference play Sept. 24 when El Dorado visits Cooksey-Johns Field.