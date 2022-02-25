'Freshman moments' few for Rodriguez

BROOKLAND — Brookland’s Chloe Rodriguez played beyond her years last fall as the Lady Bearcats achieved beyond what most would have expected from an inexperienced volleyball team.
Rodriguez, a freshman setter, has been chosen as the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year after compiling 657 assists. She also earned Class 4A all-state tournament honors after helping Brookland, a team that also featured several sophomores, reach the state final for the third consecutive season.
Lady Bearcats coach Nancy Rodriguez said she was extremely happy with her daughter’s play as a freshman.
“Obviously any coach’s kid, she’s been around the sport her whole life, so I knew she knew what to do, but it’s different when you have to play and I was extremely happy,” she said. “I thought she carried herself very well, composed herself very well, had very few freshman moments. I was very pleased with the way she played this year.”
The Lady Bearcats ran a 5-1 with Chloe Rodriguez helping set Maddie Smith, Hannah Bass, Keeley Beary and Savannah Pope, among others.
Brookland finished second in the 4A-Northeast before making a run through the first three rounds of the state tournament in Springdale. Chloe Rodriguez played every rotation, producing season statistics that also included 162 digs, 72 kills and 41 aces.
And she did it after missing summer camps because of a foot injury that required surgery in April.
“She was released in mid-August, so she was thrown right into game situations and I feel like coming out of junior high, defense is not as important as it is in senior high,” Nancy Rodriguez said. “Outside of the setting obviously, because she delivers the ball well, I was proud of her defense. I thought it picked up in the state tournament. She made some big plays defensively and that’s something that some setters don’t focus on, but she was forced to focus on it here.”
Chloe Rodriguez said she needed about a month to acclimate defensively once she was cleared to participate.
“I was very rusty. My setting was there, but my defense was not there,” she said. “It took me about a month to get the defensive part down. We worked on that like every practice. Finally it clicked.”
Chloe Rodriguez had plenty of company in acclimating to varsity volleyball. Most of the time she was on the court with one junior and four sophomores.
Nancy Rodriguez said she was comfortable moving her daughter to the high school team as a freshman.
“Obviously you don’t ever want to put a kid in that situation when they’re not ready, but I, 100 percent, felt she was ready and I think it was a good decision,” she said. “She had great teammates who helped her. It’s hard to be a freshman; it’s hard to be a freshman whose mom is the coach. I think her teammates helped her in that position extremely well.”
Chloe Rodriguez said the Lady Bearcats became close as a team in 2021.
“Mostly everybody on my team I’ve played travel ball with, so we have a close relationship. But this season, we were really close,” she said. “If someone got down, we were all thinking about getting that person back up in the game. We all just worked really good together. We knew our strengths and weaknesses, we pushed each other every day and just made each other better.”
Brookland won a couple of five-set matches in the state tournament to reach the final in Hot Springs. Rodriguez came up big in both contests, recording 36 assists, five aces and nine digs in a quarterfinal victory over Mena and 43 assists, 16 digs, five kills and three aces against Harrison in the semifinals.
Valley View defeated Brookland in the state championship match for its seventh straight state championship. Rodriguez had 24 assists in the state final, giving her 130 for four state tournament matches.
Brookland will be a much more experienced team next fall. The Lady Bearcats will also have the home court advantage as the Class 4A state tournament host.
“I feel like there’s a good chance we can win it this year,” Chloe Rodriguez said. “We should be really good. ... we’re still pretty young.”