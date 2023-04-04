JONESBORO — A freshman seized the spotlight Saturday in Arkansas State’s first scrimmage of spring football.
Quarterback Jaylen Raynor made plays in several different scenarios, including a 41-yard touchdown run and a 34-yard touchdown pass during the Red Wolves’ eighth practice.
“I think the individual who kind of stood out today was Jaylen Raynor,” head coach Butch Jones said Saturday. “For him to do what he’s done, and he should be in high school right now, I was really excited about his play, his leadership, his ability to make plays with his legs, get us out of critical situations in terms of down and distance.”
Raynor, who played for East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., last fall, signed with ASU in December. He enrolled in January and has received plenty of snaps while running the No. 2 offense this spring.
While quarterbacks are often off-limits for would-be tacklers in scrimmages, Jones said Raynor welcomed the opportunity for full contact Saturday.
“He kind of gets the team’s momentum and energy going. He can make plays with his legs,” Jones said. “He still has to become more functional in the throw game, understanding the rhythm, the spacing and the timing of the throw game, but he brings another element to the offense in terms of running the football, which is great to see. But being able to stand back and just really observe (Saturday) on the field, what I was looking for was his command presence, what type of command presence did he possess, and I really like the leadership.
“The moment wasn’t too big. He kept the consistency, the mental effort, the mental intensity. The biggest thing, though, is he kept his composure throughout the length of the scrimmage.”
Raynor took a quarterback keeper 41 yards to the end zone early in the scrimmage. A little later, he rolled away from the pass rush and found Jaden Milliner for a 34-yard touchdown pass.
With the offense starting drives at various points closer to the end zone, Raynor threw touchdown passes to Bobby McMillian, Adam Jones, Jeff Foreman and Bronte Gallo, and he broke tackles on a run of about 20 yards.
Raynor also kept the football on a two-point conversion that gave the offense the victory in the red-zone lockout segment of the scrimmage, holding up two fingers as he sprinted to the end zone.
“You have a guy who is super athletic, a guy who can throw the ball, a guy who can run, a guy can just say, ‘Screw it, I’m taking the ball for me and I’m going to go score.’ I think it’s great,” center Jacob Bayer said. “I love seeing him go out there and play. I love seeing him get up in people’s faces right after he trucks them, right after he scores a touchdown. I think it’s just like more to come. He’s just going to get better and better.”
Linebacker Charles Willekes can also appreciate Raynor’s skills, even if he would rather see the defense contain him.
“He gets out here and there. He’s been doing his thing and for a kid who technically should be in high school, that’s very impressive,” Willekes said. “We talk about that on the defensive side, that we’ve got a high school kid running through our defense. Obviously as a defensive player that’s not something I like to see, but we are one team, so it is good to see we have guys with play-making abilities.”
Raynor’s performance was part of what Jones described as a productive day for the Red Wolves, who return to practice this afternoon as they point toward another scrimmage later in the week.
Windy conditions made downfield passing difficult. Jaxon Dailey threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Ealy late in the scrimmage and Will Prichard found Israel Whitmore on an 8-yard touchdown pass.
The defense came up with three interceptions, including pickoffs by Ethan Hassler and Eddie Smith, and also recovered a fumble after a sack.
“I still like the mentality of our football team, but we have to do much better in the throw game. Obviously we had some challenging conditions (Saturday), some elements with the wind, which that’s what we needed, because those are uncontrollable factors,” Jones said. “Our throw game needs to take great improvements in moving forward this week from throwing the ball, making the routine (plays), the splash plays to consistency in the pocket, pass protection, all the above, and then the run time-up coordination between the offensive line and the running backs, and defensively getting a pass rush and doing some different things in situational football. All in all, I was very pleased. I like the mindset, I like the mentality, the intangibles, of this football team so far.”
Defensive end Keyron Crawford was in on a couple of sacks. Willekes, Hassler and Thurman Geathers were also among the defenders with sacks.
Jones said Crawford has stepped up since the Red Wolves returned from spring break.
“He’s providing an edge presence for us. He continues to get better and better. He and I spoke (Friday) and what we talked about is you can kind of see the game starting to slow down a little bit for him,” Jones said. “I’ve been excited with his growth and his development, particularly coming back from spring break and what we saw on Tuesday to Thursday, and then seeing it (Saturday) in the scrimmage.”
The defense closed the scrimmage with a stop near the goal line and had success in some short-yardage situations earlier in practice. Willekes said that is a point of emphasis.
“We do try to pride ourselves on short-yardage situations. Our defense is built to stop the run, so we definitely try to put an emphasis on stopping the run in those short-yardage situations,” he said. “I think we have some guys on the D-line, like Micah (Bland) and Tim (Hardiman), who are stepping up and taking on bigger roles. That’s extremely helpful in those situations. It makes my job easier as a linebacker when I’ve got D-linemen up there doing their job.”
The longest runs of the day came on quarterback keepers by Raynor and Prichard. Bayer said the offense missed some opportunities.
“It was like one or two steps away, a ball hitting a hand. Everything is close to hitting, one block being missed, one guy missing an assignment. It’s not like every play is a negative play,” said Bayer, who is a transfer from Lamar. “There’s always one guy who could do better and then the play is a home run. It’s just taking one more step, keep going. The first scrimmage is always kind of rough. It’s always a little hectic, so you have to base it off your second and third scrimmage.”
Junior safety Justin Parks is out for the remainder of the spring with a high ankle sprain, Jones said. ASU has seven practices remaining, including the April 15 spring game at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Jones opened his post-practice interview by expressing concern for those impacted by Friday’s severe weather in the state.
“I just want everyone to know in the great state of Arkansas that all of our thoughts and prayers are with everyone. We spoke to all of our players from those areas; their families are well and doing great,” he said. “I just wanted everybody to know that our thoughts and prayers are with everyone; ‘Arkansas Strong’ means a lot. That means we’re all in it together. We’ll work on doing some things for those particular areas with our football team next week at some point in time.”