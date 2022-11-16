Freshmen lead A-State in victory over Lyon

JONESBORO — Arkansas State was good enough while playing less than its best Monday night.
ASU committed only seven turnovers while shooting 50 percent from the field during an 82-58 victory over Lyon College at First National Bank Arena. Freshmen Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson scored 16 points each to lead five Red Wolves in double figures.
Coach Mike Balado was displeased with ASU’s performance defensively, but still found positives as the Red Wolves (2-1) turned their attention to Friday’s game at UC Davis.
“Any time you win, it’s good. It wasn’t pretty, especially on the defensive end of the floor,” said Balado, whose team lost 61-52 Saturday at LSU. “After coming back from holding LSU to 39 percent and then letting any team come in and shoot 50 percent (for a half) on your home floor, it’s disappointing.
“But we readjusted and we did a much better job in the second half, held them to 31 percent. If you look at a positive from this game, there are a couple – 27 assists against 35 made field goals is phenomenal and only seven turnovers.”
Ford, Caleb Fields and Avery Felts, ASU’s primary ballhandlers, had 19 assists and only one turnover combined. Felts finished with nine assists, a career high, while Fields and Ford had six and four, respectively.
The Red Wolves led only 44-34 at halftime after the Scots, who play in NAIA, shot 50 percent from the field in the first half. Lyon also shot 12 free throws in the first half while ASU attempted none.
Balado said his halftime talk had to do with expectations being better than the first-half performance.
“New guys need to understand we don’t want to play to the level of our opponent,” Balado said. “I’ve been in that locker room, when I first got here, where guys were happy just by winning a game like this. What I saw when I walked into that locker room (Monday night) was guys had a stone-cold face on, and I like that. They know they can play better and they expect better from themselves. They know I expect better from them, so the conversation at halftime was just that.”
While Lyon made half of its 10 3-point attempts in the second half, finishing 7-of-16 beyond the arc for the game, the Scots shot only 31.6 percent overall after halftime.
ASU took 29 more shots from the field while forcing 24 turnovers.
“I feel like we’re going to execute on offense. We just have to bring our defense every day,” Ford said. “We missed shots against LSU, but nobody was feeling down because we know we’re not going to miss shots every day because we have a bunch of playmakers, a bunch of shooters. We just came into this game trying to focus on defense. The offense is going to flow from our defense, because we’re a defensive team.”
Nelson was 7-of-10 from the field and blocked three shots, while Ford was 6-of-9 from the field. Both grabbed five rebounds, helping ASU to a 35-32 advantage on the boards.
Omar El-Sheikh scored 12 points despite foul trouble that limited him to less than 17 minutes. Fields also scored 12 points, while Alaaeddine Boutayeb added 10. ASU finished the game without redshirt freshman guard Caleb London, who suffered a lower leg injury in the second half.
Nikola Sasaroga scored 18 points, Sando Hill 13 and Trenton Bell 10 for Lyon, which played the game as an exhibition.
The Red Wolves took the lead for good nearly seven minutes into the game, but their advantage was in single digits much of the first half. ASU built its lead to 15 points late in the half, only to see Lyon go on a 7-0 run and trail by just 10 at intermission.
“Against LSU, our defense was amazing. We were all there, we were all communicating,” Nelson said. “Against Lyon, some of us weren’t communicating as much. Some of us were just standing there playing defense, trying to do their own thing, but at the end of the day we got the win and we improved.”
ASU’s lead hovered between 12-18 points most of the second half. The Red Wolves scored the last 10 points for the final score.
“Overall I’d rate this game, if I were grading it, as a C-minus or D-plus just because defensively we weren’t where we needed to be,” Balado said. “But at the same time we came out with a victory, so it’s good in getting us prepared to play a tough team in UC Davis on Friday.”
Friday’s game in Davis, Calif., tips off at 8 p.m. Central. UC Davis (2-1), which plays in the Big West Conference, opened the season with 75-65 victory at California. The Aggies are coming off an 85-75 loss Saturday at Loyola Marymount.