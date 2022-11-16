Freshmen lead A-State in victory over Lyon

Arkansas State’s Izaiyah Nelson drives to the basket for a layup during the first half Monday night at First National Bank Arena. Nelson scored 16 points in the Red Wolves’ 82-58 victory over Lyon College.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State was good enough while playing less than its best Monday night.

ASU committed only seven turnovers while shooting 50 percent from the field during an 82-58 victory over Lyon College at First National Bank Arena. Freshmen Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson scored 16 points each to lead five Red Wolves in double figures.

