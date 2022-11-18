JONESBORO — Izaiyah Nelson and Terrance Ford Jr. haven’t wasted any time making an impact on Arkansas State basketball.

Three games into the season, the two freshmen are already a significant part of the Red Wolves’ rotation. They led ASU in scoring Monday against Lyon College, finishing with 16 points each, and are among the team’s top four scorers going into tonight’s game at UC Davis.

ASU men's basketball

Opponent: UC Davis

Site: University Credit Union Center (6,003), Davis, Calif.

Tipoff: 8 p.m.

Records: ASU 2-1; UC Davis 2-1

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 1-0

Last meeting: ASU, 80-67, 2019-20