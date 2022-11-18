JONESBORO — Izaiyah Nelson and Terrance Ford Jr. haven’t wasted any time making an impact on Arkansas State basketball.
Three games into the season, the two freshmen are already a significant part of the Red Wolves’ rotation. They led ASU in scoring Monday against Lyon College, finishing with 16 points each, and are among the team’s top four scorers going into tonight’s game at UC Davis.
Head coach Mike Balado inserted Nelson, a 6-foot-10 forward, into ASU’s starting lineup for last Saturday’s game at LSU and Monday’s game against Lyon. Nelson had seven points and seven rebounds in the 61-52 loss at LSU, then contributed 16 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in the 82-58 victory over Lyon.
Aside from a 3-point attempt against Lyon, Balado has been pleased with Nelson’s play.
“Izaiyah Nelson has been a bright spot for us. He’s really learning, playing extremely hard. He’s my type of guy,” Balado said after Monday’s game. “I’m very happy with the way he’s approached getting better and listening and coaching. Besides that hoisted-up 3, which we’ll forget about, he had a good game.
“Very, very happy with him. That’s two games in a row where we’ve put him in position to start, on the road in an SEC game and tonight he had 16 points, five rebounds and played really good defense.”
ASU (2-1) uses Nelson’s mobility and length against in-bound passers in its press. He has been efficient on the offensive end, making 3-of-3 shots against Harding, 3-of-5 shots against LSU and 7-of-10 against Lyon.
When he’s not in the game, Nelson has made a point to stay involved.
“I feel like I’ve improved off the court,” said Nelson, who averaged 8.6 points and 8.2 rebounds last year as a high school senior in Marietta, Ga. “Usually I’ll sit there and just clap on the bench, but I’m into it. When my teammates shine, I’m right with them, shining with them.”
Ford, a 6-1 guard, is averaging nearly 23 minutes per game off the bench. He scored 26 points in ASU’s first three games while compiling 10 assists to only one turnover.
Monday night, Ford was 6-of-9 from the field while producing 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Balado said he isn’t surprised by Ford’s early performance because of his work ethic.
“He reminds me a lot of Terry Rozier,” Balado said, referring to the Charlotte Hornets guard who played for Louisville when Balado was on the Cardinals’ coaching staff. “We had to kick him out of the gym some because he would overwork himself, because he wants to be good. That’s why he continues to improve. He didn’t shoot the ball great the other night (at LSU), but he was in the game for 25-plus minutes and helped us.
“I’m really proud of him. I knew what I was getting when I recruited him with his toughness and his work ethic. He’ll continue to grow. If you ask him, I don’t think he played a great defensive game (Monday). He’ll say that. He has to continue to grow, he’s still a freshman, but at the same time I’m very happy with his approach and the way he’s improving daily.”
Ford said ASU’s trip to the Dominican Republic in August helped build team chemistry. As for his own development, Ford said playing against Caleb Fields, ASU’s fourth-year point guard, has helped.
“In the beginning it was kind of rough because I’m coming in, playing against Caleb Fields every day,” Ford said. “He’s a hell of a player and I was getting down on myself, but I was talking to Caleb, talking to the whole team and everybody was encouraging me. I just looked at it as a way to get better and learn from someone. He became a mentor to me.”
Ford, who spent last season in Florida at Victory Rock Prep, is from Chicago. He is looking forward to the opportunity to compete against UC Davis guard Ty Johnson, a friend who is also from Chicago.
Tonight’s game tips off at 8 p.m. Central. The Red Wolves made the trip to Davis, Calif., to complete a contract that included the Aggies’ appearance in a multi-team event at First National Bank Arena early in the 2019-20 season.
ASU defeated UC Davis 80-67 with Fields scoring 17 points off the bench when the teams met three seasons ago.
Christian Anigwe, a 6-9 senior forward, scored 21 points in UC Davis’ season-opening 75-65 victory at California. Elijah Pepper, a 6-4 junior guard, scored 32 points last Saturday in the Aggies’ 85-75 loss at Loyola Marymount.
Pepper earned second-team All-Big West Conference honors last season after averaging 15.1 points per game. He made the Big West coaches’ preseason all-conference team this fall, while the Aggies were picked sixth in the coaches’ poll.
“We beat them here at home, but they’ve got a much better team than they did back then. They’re very well-coached, they shoot the ball really well,” Balado said. “Elijah Pepper is one of the best players, in my opinion, in their league. He averages over 20 points a game. They run some good stuff and they guard you.”
ASU will play four consecutive home games after this evening’s contest, starting with Tuesday’s game against Tennessee-Martin.