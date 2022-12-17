CONWAY — Phillip Tillman scored 25 points Friday night as Jonesboro extended its winning streak to seven games with a 50-36 victory over Little Rock Mills in the John Stanton Classic.
Isaac Harrell added 16 points for the Hurricane (9-1), which shook off a slow start to take down the Comets (4-5).
Mills led 6-3 after the first quarter. Tillman scored 13 points in the second quarter as the Hurricane outscored the Comets 17-4 to build a 20-10 halftime lead.
Jonesboro, which hosts Marion on Tuesday, led 33-22 after the third quarter. Harrell scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help the Hurricane extend the lead to 14.
Keaton Cross led Mills with 20 points.
Nettleton 62, Hamilton 48
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Taylor Smith scored 28 points to lead Nettleton past Memphis Hamilton 62-48 Friday in senior boys' basketball at the Bartlett Classic.
Jordan Pigram added 11 points for the Raiders (8-3), who host Mountain Home on Monday.
Blytheville 69, Highland 40
BLYTHEVILLE — Rashaud Marshall scored 30 points Friday night as Blytheville kept its record perfect with a 69-40 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference basketball.
Highland stayed close for a half, trailing 21-11 after the first quarter and 34-24 at halftime. The Chickasaws (12-0, 4-0 conference) led 47-34 after three quarters and outscored the Rebels 22-6 in the fourth.
Jeremiah Wells scored 11 points and Shamar Marshall 10 for Blytheville. Noah Powell scored 15 points to lead Highland.
Rector 68, BIC 40
RECTOR — Rector improved to 10-0 Friday night with a 68-40 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Kameron Jones scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Cougars, who are 5-0 in conference play. Cooper Rabjohn added 16 points and Drew Henderson 11 for the Cougars.
Riverside 59, EPC 46
LEPANTO — Four Riverside players scored in double figures Friday night in the Rebels' 59-46 victory at East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Grayson Taylor scored 17 points to lead Riverside (16-4, 3-2 conference). Harrison McAnally added 15 points, Thatcher Durham 15 and Brayeson Timms 10 for the Rebels.
Riverside led 15-12 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime. EPC cut its deficit to five points, 42-37, at the end of the third quarter.
Omar McCuiston scored a game-high 23 points for EPC.
EPC won the junior boys' game 48-44. Tucker Emery scored 22 points for Riverside (18-3, 4-1 conference).
Bay 70, Earle 46
BAY — Bay cruised past Earle 70-46 Friday night in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Evan Stotts scored 26 points to lead the Yellowjackets (13-7, 3-2 conference). Justin Brannen followed with 23 points, while Drew Long and Landon Therrell chipped in with seven each.
Kwantin King scored 15 points for Earle.
Marmaduke 62, Cross County 57
MARMADUKE — Ashton Lucy scored 22 points Friday to lead Marmaduke to a 62-57 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Carson Robinson added 17 points and Chandler Harrelson 13 for the Greyhounds (10-6, 2-3 conference).
Piggott 64, Naylor, Mo., 43
SENATH, Mo. — Piggott won the consolation championship of the Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament by defeating Naylor, Mo., 64-43 on Friday.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 23 points to lead the Mohawks (3-5). Ashton Lemmons added 17 points and Nate Brantley 11.
Damian Thilman scored 13 points for Naylor.
Piggott led 17-9 after the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and 53-27 after three quarters.
Hillcrest 52, CRA 43
PARAGOULD — Hillcrest held off Crowley's Ridge Academy 52-43 Friday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Screamin' Eagles led 15-3 after the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 42-33 after three quarters. Cole Oxley and Talon McMillon scored 11 points each for CRA.
CRA outscored Hillcrest by 14 points in the second half of the junior boys' game to claim a 52-32 victory. Doss Clayton and Reece Napier scored 11 points each for CRA.
Forrest City 73, Manila 59
FLIPPIN — Marcus Britt Jr. scored 25 points and Melvin Shaw added 20 Friday as Forrest City defeated Manila 73-59 to hand the Lions their first loss of the season in senior boys' basketball.
The loss dropped the Lions to 10-1 on the season.
GCT 75, Rivercrest 25
FLIPPIN —Greene County Tech defeated Rivercrest 75-25 Friday night in senior boys' basketball.
The Eagles (13-0) led 44-15 at halftime.