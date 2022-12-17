JONESBORO — Jonesboro edged Nettleton 50-47 Friday night in senior girls' basketball at Raider Gym.
Allannah Orsby scored 17 points and Bramyia Johnson added 14 to power the Lady Hurricane (5-7). Jonesboro led 8-7 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 40-24 after the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders (8-1) rallied within 48-47 before missing a shot for the lead with two seconds remaining.
McKenzie Williams led Nettleton with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aubrey Butler added nine points, while Akyria James finished with eight points and three assists for the Lady Raiders.
Westside 50, Forrest City 44
JONESBORO — Westside erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter Friday to defeat Forrest City 50-44 in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Megan Hedger scored 19 points and Georgia Spinks added 12 for the Lady Warriors (7-2, 3-0 conference). Westside trailed 20-10 at halftime and 36-21 after the third quarter.
Charnelle Hoof scored 14 points and Avienne Applewhite 11 for Forrest City (6-5, 1-3 conference).
Westside won the junior girls' game 50-35, led by Mattyx Cureton with 12 points and Brylee Timms and Kylee Coots with 11 each. Westside also won the seventh-grade game 21-17.
GCT 61, Osceola 42
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech extended its winning streak to seven games Friday with a 61-42 victory over Osceola in senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Eagles (12-2) led 31-17 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Seminoles (8-4) 18-7 in the second quarter. GCT led 46-28 after the third quarter.
Myiah Butler scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for GCT. Weslyn Burnside scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds, while Jacey Edrington added six points and seven assists.
CRA 26, Hillcrest 24
PARAGOULD — Crowley's Ridge Academy held off Hillcrest 26-24 Friday in 1A-3 conference junior girls' basketball.
Addie Estes scored eight points to lead CRA, while Ryan Gramling scored seven points and added eight steals. Garnett Gamble grabbed seven rebounds and Sofie Snow came up with five boards and four steals.
CRA led 23-9 in the third quarter before Hillcrest went on a 10-0 run.