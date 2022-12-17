JONESBORO — Jonesboro edged Nettleton 50-47 Friday night in senior girls' basketball at Raider Gym.

Allannah Orsby scored 17 points and Bramyia Johnson added 14 to power the Lady Hurricane (5-7). Jonesboro led 8-7 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 40-24 after the third quarter.