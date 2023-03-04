Friday night's state basketball roundup

Riverside's Amber Courtney shoots during the first half of her team's 45-43 overtime loss to Mount Vernon-Enola in the Class 2A girls' state basketball tournament Friday night at Rector.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44

BLYTHEVILLE — Braden Tanner scored 23 points Friday night to lead Dardanelle to a 62-44 victory over Brookland in the Class 4A boys' state basketball quarterfinals.