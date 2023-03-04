Friday night's state basketball roundup

Dardanelle 62, Brookland 44
BLYTHEVILLE — Braden Tanner scored 23 points Friday night to lead Dardanelle to a 62-44 victory over Brookland in the Class 4A boys' state basketball quarterfinals.
BLYTHEVILLE — Braden Tanner scored 23 points Friday night to lead Dardanelle to a 62-44 victory over Brookland in the Class 4A boys' state basketball quarterfinals.
Creed Vega and Chase Jordan added 11 points each for the Sand Lizards. Dardanelle opened a 20-13 lead in the first quarter, increased its lead to 31-22 at halftime and held a 45-35 lead after three quarters.
Cole Kirby scored 12 points to lead the Bearcats (26-8). Briar Allred added 10 points and Tyler Parham had nine.
BLYTHEVILLE — Gentry edged Brookland 46-43 Friday night in the Class 4A girls' state basketball quarterfinals.
Alyssa McCarty scored 24 points and Reese Hester added 14 for the Lady Pioneers. Gentry trailed 23-19 at halftime but rallied to lead 35-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Stella Parker scored 13 points and Evan Polsgrove added 10 for Brookland (25-11).
LAMAR — Rivercrest eliminated Lake Village Lakeside 61-54 Friday night in the Class 3A boys' state basketball quarterfinals.
Freshman Jayden Young scored 30 points to lead the Colts. Rivercrest led 12-6 after the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 44-33 after the third quarter.
RECTOR — Dessie McCarty scored in the lane with five seconds remaining in overtime to give Mount Vernon-Enola a 45-43 overtime victory over Riverside in the Class 2A girls' state basketball quarterfinals Friday night.
McCarty scored 15 of her 16 points in the second half and overtime to lead a Mount Vernon-Enola comeback. AJ Person led the Lady Warhawks with 18 points.
Mackenzie Thomas scored 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead Riverside (31-9). Thomas sank a 3 with 28 seconds left in overtime to pull the Lady Rebels into a tie at 43.
Amber Courtney added 11 points and Ali Towles 10 for the Lady Rebels.
Riverside led 15-5 after the first quarter and led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, which ended with Lady Rebels ahead 26-14. Mount Vernon-Enola stormed back to lead 30-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Klaire Womack's layup pulled Riverside into a tie with 1:12 remaining in regulation, which ended with the score even at 37.
RECTOR — Marshall rolled past East Poinsett County 73-46 Friday evening in the Class 2A boys' state basketball quarterfinals.
The Bobcats broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 18-6 for a 40-23 halftime lead. Marshall added to its advantage in the third quarter, which ended with the Bobcats leading 57-34.
Payton DePriest scored 20 points to lead five Marshall players in double figures. Omar McCuiston scored a game-high 26 points for EPC.