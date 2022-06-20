Friends celebrate Lacewell's impact on game, others

JONESBORO — Speakers reflected on Larry Lacewell’s football expertise, quick wit and love for his players Friday night at First National Bank Arena as they shared memories of a man who, in the words of master of ceremonies Matt Stolz, lived “one amazing life.”
Lacewell, who died last month, coached and helped develop winning teams from junior college to the NFL during a football career that spanned 50-plus years. His many accomplishments in the sport and impact outside the game were celebrated during Friday’s service.
“He left an indelible impression on the people that he shared his life with,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said Lacewell was of vital importance to him and the franchise as its director of personnel and head of scouting over 14 seasons.
Friday’s speakers also included three of Lacewell’s former players at Arkansas State University, where he was head football coach and athletic director from 1979-89. Lacewell’s teams won 69 games, two Southland Conference championships and made four appearances in the Division I-AA playoffs, finishing as the national runner-up in 1986.
Ray Brown, who spent 20 seasons in the NFL as an offensive lineman after playing for ASU, said Lacewell was the first one who told him he could play football.
“He told me before I believed, and that’s him. That’s what he did. That’s a life that’s been given, that’s a life that’s been lived,” Brown said. “Let’s memorialize Coach Lacewell for being inspired, because you know what? This little dude from Fordyce did an awesome job in living.”
Fred Barnett, a wide receiver who played eight seasons in the NFL after his college career, thanked Lacewell for helping a lot of young men during his tenure at ASU.
“I can truly say that my professional career was a direct reflection on who you were as a coach to me and to the teams that I played with here at Arkansas State,” Barnett said in a video presentation. “You’ve done a lot of great things for a lot of young men who I know appreciate it. When I look at the success of some of my ex-teammates, I just know that came from the way you coached and the way you were in their life.”
Dr. Tim Langford, a urologist in Little Rock who was an all-conference quarterback during Lacewell’s ASU tenure, said his coach was honest, fair, confident and one of the smartest men he has ever known.
“He also had a huge heart. Behind his tough exterior, he had a huge heart,” Langford said in a video presentation. “As a leader he was able to be demanding, but at the same time let you know that he cared about you as a player and a person. Education was big with Coach, it was No. 1. He taught us to love and respect each other. He told us and taught us to love ASU and give back to our school.”
Lacewell left ASU after the 1989 season. After a 1990-91 stint as defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee, where he helped the Volunteers win a Southeastern Conference championship, Lacewell spent 14 seasons as an executive with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones said Lacewell had a perspective that was unparalleled and unique.
“He was very influential in what was going to happen to the Dallas Cowboys. He was a valued consultant, very valued, and not just about football players,” Jones said. “He was a coach’s nightmare in pro football because Larry not only knew what a pro football player ought to look like, he not only knew that, but you can imagine Larry thought he knew how they ought to be being played in the positions and what they ought to be doing on the football field. He knew that and he wasn’t bashful about telling them.”
Two former Cowboys head coaches, Barry Switzer and Dave Campo, were in attendance Friday night, while Jimmy Johnson sent a message via video.
Lacewell was part of three Super Bowl championships during his time with the Cowboys.
“When we went to NFL meetings, I’d have people call me and say, ‘Man, I had a cup of coffee or I ran into your friend and scouting director Larry Lacewell. My goodness, what an individual, what an ambassador for football, what an ambassador for you, what an ambassador for the Dallas Cowboys,’” Jones said. “Larry got it. This room knows he got it.”
Johnson, who coached the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl championships, spent time with Lacewell as the two worked their way up in the coaching ranks in the 1960s and 1970s.
“I’ve got great memories of Larry and our days at Wichita, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Dallas. He was a good friend,” Johnson said in a video presentation. “My thoughts and prayers go out to Criss and the family. Larry will be missed.”
Lacewell was also Switzer’s defensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma, which won two national championships and six Big Eight titles during his time on the Sooners’ staff, but their relationship went back to their south Arkansas school days.
Switzer said he knew Lacewell more than 70 years, going back to when he was in school at Crossett and Lacewell was at Fordyce.
“I think Larry was exactly what everybody said he was. He was the best defensive coach there’s ever been. All you had to do was ask him,” Switzer said, drawing laughs. “Pull up a chair and sit down for two hours and he would damn sure tell you. He certainly was for me.”
Lacewell recruited the legendary Selmon brothers – Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy – to Oklahoma. All three were All-American defensive players for the Sooners.
Lucious Selmon recalled recruiting stories with Lacewell and how well he related to players.
“He was a good people person. He loved people,” Selmon said. “Anybody who could sit and talk to you for an hour and a half to two hours must like you. He must like people. That’s what he did. I admired his coaching ability, I admired how he related to young men.”
Terry Stembridge Sr., a former broadcaster who met Lacewell when he was an assistant coach at Kilgore (Texas) College, recalled his humor.
“Everyone who knew Larry Lacewell has a story, something he said or did, something he borrowed or invented to make you laugh, or simply to make sure you didn’t ignore him,” Stembridge said. “Larry had such a keen eye for the outrageous humor of life and the people in it, and if the story was good enough in the first telling, it was good enough to be told a second and third time. He never got tired of hearing himself talk and you listening and laughing.”
Former Arkansas and Ole Miss head football coach Houston Nutt drew laughs with stories he told during a video presentation.
Nutt, whose father also grew up in Fordyce, got his first full-time coaching job at ASU when Lacewell hired him in the 1980s. While Nutt stayed only a few months before returning to Oklahoma State, his alma mater, their paths crossed many times over the years.
“I’ll never forget, I was at the University of Arkansas and Coach (Frank) Broyles and I were going to fly to McKinney, Texas. Jerry Jones and Jim Lindsey just purchased an apartment complex with a golf course around it. It was kind of a grand opening,” Nutt said. “We were going to play golf and just have a great day. Before we teed off, Coach Broyles was going to say a few words. So Coach Broyles gets up and he says, ‘I’m so happy y’all are here today and I’m so glad to see some of my former players, and I want to tell you today I feel like we have in our presence three of the smartest men in the world.’
“Larry Lacewell, I was standing by him, and without hesitation he says, ‘Well, see, I’m one, so who would be the second and who would be that third one?’ Everybody around us just died laughing and Coach Broyles couldn’t figure out why everybody was laughing.
“That was Larry Lacewell. Not only a great coach, a great X-and-O coach, a great defensive coach, but he made a difference in so many young lives.”