JONESBORO — Gabriel Mata put pen to paper Thursday as he signed to play soccer for Central Baptist College in the fall.
Mata, a recent graduate of Jonesboro High School, received high praise from coaches and teammates during his signing ceremony, which was held at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.
“He’s a great sport, a great student and a great person,” Jonesboro High School Athletic Director Trey Harding said. “To me, that’s even more important than soccer. It’s about how you carry yourself. I appreciate that about him and everything he’s done for the team.”
Kenton Weaver, JHS boys’ soccer coach, said he expects big things from Mata.
“His soccer IQ is phenomenal,” Weaver said. “I think he’s going to excel, not only athletically, but academically. I know he’s going to represent us well.”
Mata has played soccer since he was four years old and said he has enjoyed it from the start.
“I get a rush from playing soccer,” he said. “It’s just fun to play. I get ecstatic when I score a goal, or when I pass it to a teammate and they get a score off.”
The Jonesboro native plays midfield and had four goals, seven assists and received all-conference his senior year, as well as 11 goals, nine assists and all-conference honors his junior year.
CBC soccer coach Lance Gordon said he is thrilled to add Mata to his roster for the upcoming season, as he also pointed to his impressive soccer IQ.
“College soccer is not about how fast you are or how big you are,” Gordon said. “Everyone that plays college soccer is going to be fast, shifty, and good with the ball. Being smart is the biggest thing. It’s about how fast you can process the game and what’s happening, and then bring your skill set into it. I’m glad to have him and see how the season goes.”
Gordon’s Mustangs achieved an 8-8-3 overall record and earned the #8 seed in the AMC Tournament in 2022.
Mata is eager to begin his athletic and academic career at CBC, saying he likes the coaches and the staff he’s met so far, as well as the school as a whole and its academic status.
He plans to major in exercise science and pursue a career in physical therapy, hoping to one day own his own clinic.