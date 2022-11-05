Gaines leads EPC past Marked Tree

East Poinsett County’s Dennis Gaines (24) tries to elude Marked Tree’s Tate Swink during Thursday night’s game in Marked Tree. Gaines led EPC to a 48-36 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

MARKED TREE — Junior running back Dennis Gaines reached the end zone on his second carry and his last carry Thursday night, with plenty of big plays in between for East Poinsett County.

Gaines ran for 400 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries as the Warriors defeated rival Marked Tree 48-36 before an overflow crowd at Don Lovell Memorial Field.

