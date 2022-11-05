Gaines leads EPC past Marked Tree

MARKED TREE — Junior running back Dennis Gaines reached the end zone on his second carry and his last carry Thursday night, with plenty of big plays in between for East Poinsett County.
Gaines ran for 400 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries as the Warriors defeated rival Marked Tree 48-36 before an overflow crowd at Don Lovell Memorial Field.
“That kid’s just a different animal,” EPC coach Brandon Powell said of Gaines. “He busts his tail every week and it shows on Friday nights. He’s tough.”
EPC navigated a tough road to the No. 2 state playoff seed from the 2A-2 conference and a first-round home game in the Class 2A state playoffs.
The Warriors (8-2, 5-2 conference) played each of the conference’s other three playoff qualifiers on the road, plus fifth-place finisher Clarendon. They went 2-2 in those games with losses by a combined eight points.
EPC led by 28 points before Marked Tree scored 16 points in the final minute of the game.
“I thought offensively we got it rolling pretty good,” Powell said. “We left some opportunities on the field, but we came out in the second half and punched it in, got a couple scores ahead. The defense gave up some big plays, but they held tough most of the night.”
Thursday’s loss kept Marked Tree (8-2, 5-2 conference) from grabbing at least a share of the 2A-2 crown. The Indians will open the playoffs on the road next week as the league’s No. 3 playoff qualifier.
“I thought our kids played hard. I just think we got outmanned up front,” Marked Tree coach Waylon Dunn said. “They’re just bigger than us and it was hard to move them sometimes, and we got pushed around some on the defensive front. Hey, 24 (Gaines) is a heck of a running back. He’s probably the best back in the state in Double-A that I’ve seen.”
While Gaines scored on a 53-yard run and added the two-point conversion just over a minute into the game, both defenses made stands in the red zone during the first half. The only other touchdown of the first half came with 1:07 remaining in the second quarter on Gaines’ 38-yard run.
Marked Tree moved to the EPC 3-yard line with four seconds remaining in the half, only to have Kenyon Carter’s pass fall incomplete in the end zone as time expired. EPC led 14-0 at halftime.
“That was a great play by Omar McCuiston. It changed the game for us, keeping them out right there, stopping their momentum,” Powell said. “That was a big-time play and that kid’s been great on defense all year long.”
EPC struck first in the second half on Carter Smith’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Moore with 7:03 left in the third quarter. LaRay Brown, who led Marked Tree with 188 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, put the Indians on the scoreboard with a 27-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion with 6:28 left in the quarter.
Moore scored on fourth down from the 2-yard line with 2:35 left in the quarter, boosting the Warriors’ lead to 26-8. Brown again answered for the Indians, scoring on a 22-yard run to bring the Indians back within 12 points.
The teams combined for six touchdowns in the fourth quarter, three on each side. Cooper Argo scored on a 4-yard run and caught Smith’s two-point pass to give EPC a 34-14 lead just 30 seconds into the final period.
Smith, who finished with 97 yards on 15 carries, scored on a 10-yard run with 5:25 left in the game. The two-point pass to McCuiston gave EPC a 42-14 lead.
Carter threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Willie Marshall for Marked Tree, only to see Gaines score his final touchdown on a 38-yard run with 3:45 to play.
Marshall scored on a 6-yard run with 39 seconds left in the game and Timothy Risper added the two-point conversion for the Indians. After Marked Tree recovered an onside kick, Carter threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marshall and Jaylen Bradley added the two-point conversion to set the final score.
“I was proud of our kids. They never quit,” Dunn said. “They kept playing and that’s the sign of a good team. Hopefully we’ll carry it over, go to the playoffs and try to get us a win next week.”
East Poinsett County will host Hector, the third-place team from 2A-1, in the first round next Friday. Marked Tree travels to Conway Christian, the second-place team from 2A-1, in the first round.