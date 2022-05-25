Gauntt, Willis lead Westside award winners

JONESBORO — Cooper Gauntt and Bailey Willis were recognized Sunday as this year’s recipients of the John E. Hill Award, given annually to the male and female athlete of the year at Westside High School.
Other senior high athletic awards, listed by team:
Baseball: Warrior Award, Ayden Landreth; W.T.B. Hustle Award, Eli Whitmire; Offensive Player of the Year, Gage Wilbanks; Defensive Player of the Year, Spencer Honeycutt; Pitcher of the Year, Gaige Zaffarano; MVP, Spencer Honeycutt; All-Conference, Spencer Honeycutt, Gage Wilbanks, Easton Baldridge, Eli Whitmire; All-Conference Honorable Mention, Gaige Zaffarano, Kaden Byrd.
Boys basketball: Most Assists, Jackson Wolf; Defense, Gage Willbanks; Offense, Spencer Honeycutt; Rebounding, Lukas Kaffka; Hustle, Spencer Honeycutt; Guts, Eli Whitmire; Impact Player, Tanner Darr; Warrior Award, Cooper Gauntt; Randy Escue Award, Tanner Darr; All-Conference, Jackson Wolf, Lukas Kaffka, Spencer Honeycutt.
Boys bowling: All-Conference, Hunter Montgomery, Beau Malone, Mason Burris, Chase Schaffhauser; All-State, Hunter Montgomery, Beau Malone, Chase Schaffhauser; Top Male Bowler, Chase Schaffhauser; Rookie of the Year, J.T. McGuire; Warrior Award, Chase Schaffhauser.
Boys cross country: Cayden Wortham, Fastest Time; Most Improved, Anakin Jones; Warrior Award, Cooper Gauntt, Cody Mooneyham; All-Conference, Cayden Wortham, Anakin Jones, Cason Harris.
Boys golf: Outstanding Male Golfer, Harry Mosier.
Boys soccer: Warrior Award, Anakin Jones; Leading Goals, Montana Neely and Tanner Darr; Leading Steals, Kole Carter; Most Saves, Hayden Alls; Offensive Player, Cooper Gauntt; Defensive Player, Zach Nickell; Key Player, Gabe Moody; Most Improved, Grant Goodson and Cade Power; All-Conference, Montana Neely, Hayden Alls, Tanner Darr and Cooper Gauntt; All-State, Cooper Gauntt.
Boys tennis: Outstanding Male Singles Player, Braxton Timms; Outstanding Male Doubles Team, Zaiden Kent, Jackson Wolf.
Boys track and field: Conference Champion, pole vault, Slade Smith; Conference Runner-up, 3200 meter run, Cayden Wortham; State Qualifiers, Slade Smith (400 meters); Cayden Wortham (4x800 relay), Lukas Kaffka (4x800 relay), Casson Harris (4x800 relay), Colton Carter (4x800 relay).
Cheerleading: Captains Award, Evyn Roedel, Natalie Davis; Spirit Award, Chloe Cerrato; Warrior Award, Mallie Felts.
Football: Outstanding Offensive Back, Cameron Hedger; Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Edward Wilson; Outstanding Defensive Back, Montana Neely; Outstanding Defensive Lineman, Michael Ivy; Warrior Award, Connor Crain and Kenny Gongloff; Brave Award, Hayden Alls; All-Conference, Edward Wilson, Michael Ivy, Cameron Hedger, Montana Neely, Darvin Fowler; All-State, Darvin Fowler.
Girls basketball: Offensive Player of the Year, Lanie Welch; Defensive Player of the Year, Baile Rogers; Outstanding Rebounder Award, Lanie Welch; Team Leader Award, Sloane Welch; GUTS Award, Cadence Burk; Hustle Award, Laynee Montgomery; Most Improved, Elizabeth Hufstedler; Warrior Award, Bailey Willis; All-Conference, Baile Rogers, Sloane Welch, Megan Hedger, Laynee Montgomery, Lanie Welch and Georgia Spinks.
Girls bowling: Top Bowler, Sydney Pickering; Rookie of the Year, Madison Scott; Warrior Award, Allison Robbins; All-Conference, Rachel Edwards; Most Improved, Lucy Pugh.
Girls cross country: Fastest Time, Ashlee Henderson; Warrior Award, Lacy Pugh; All-Conference, Ashlee Henderson.
Girls golf: Golfer of the Year, Bailey Willis.
Girls soccer: Offense Award, Lanie Welch; Leading Goals, Destiny Hale; Defense Award, Seirra Roberts; Most Saves, Sydney Pickering; Midfielder of the Year, Lexi McPherson; Mia Gugino Impact Player, Jamisen Gauntt; Most Improved, Ava Mosier; Warrior Award, Crystal Barnes; All-State, Sydney Pickering and Seirra Roberts.
Girls tennis: Outstanding Female Singles Player, Sophie Bonds; Outstanding Female Doubles Team, Claire Walz/Staley Puckett.
Girls track and field: In the Field Award, Georgia Spinks; On the Run Award, Ashlee Henderson; Fast 4 Award, Laynee Montgomery, Lanie Welch, Erika Johnson, Elizabeth Hufstedler, Jamisen Gauntt; Warrior Award, Haven Ray; MVP Award, Lanie Welch.
Softball: Batting Average, Bailey Willis; Outfield glove, Megan Hedger; Infield glove, Bailey Willis; Hustle Award, Baile Rogers; Pitcher Award, Gracie Landreth and Abby Manley; Most Improved, Sloane Welch; All-Conference, Jada Diaz, Abby Manley, Bailey Willis, Baile Rogers, Gracie Landreth, Megan Hedger; All-State, Bailey Willis, Baile Rogers; Lady Warrior, Rachel Edwards; All-State Tournament, Bailey Willis.
Trap: 90 percent Average, Hunter Walpole, Slade Smith, Maddox Tarvin, Blaine West, Cole Cureton, Lucas Primm, Mason Burris; Newcomer of the Year, Lex Brown; Warrior Award, Hunter Walpole; Top Gun, Mason Burris.
Volleyball: Serving Award, Abby Manley; Most Kills, Abby Manley; Blocking Award, Jamisen Gauntt; Setting Award, Laynee Montgomery; Most Digs, Baile Rogers; Serve Receive Award, Sydney Pickering; Key Player Award, Georgia Spinks, Lanie Welch; Hustle Award, Ashley Kercheval; Most Improved Award, Elizabeth Hufstedler; All-Conference, Abby Manley, Laynee Montgomery, Baile Rogers; All-State Tournament Team, Sloane Welch; All-State, Abby Manley, Laynee Montgomery; Warrior Award, Erika Johnson.
Junior high awards, listed by team:
Boys basketball: Steals, Weston Honeycutt; Offense, Weston Honeycutt; Defense, Landon Chadwick; Rebounding, J.J. Slater; Hustle, J.J. Slater; Guts, Dakota Neely; Impact Player, Drake Kelley; Warrior Award, Slayde Barker.
Boys cross country: Fastest Time, Sebastian Arrieta; Most Improved, Sebastian Arrieta; Warrior Award, Spencer Mooneyham.
Cheerleading: Captain, Sianna Rucker; Co-Captain, Kendra Moody; All-Americans, Kalajah Cunningham, Kaitlyn Statler, Abbi Tittle, Grace Madden, Kendra Moody, Sianna Rucker and Kaydence Whitlow; Ninth Grader of the Week, Abby Hall; Seventh Grader of the Week, Lilly Robertson; Motivated Mindset, Gracie Bryant; Top Flier, Ella Caples; and Most Spirited, Kalajah Cunningham.
Boys track and field: MVP, Gavin Dodson; Inspiration Award, Spencer Mooneyham.
Football: Outstanding Offensive Player, Clark Womble; Outstanding Defensive Player, Clay McMellon; Warrior Award, Gavin Dodson and Weston Watlington; Outstanding Offensive Player (seventh grade), Kaden Purvis; Outstanding Defensive Player (seventh grade), Henry Yearta; Warrior Award (seventh grade), Mason Wood.
Girls basketball: Offensive Player of the Year, Mattyx Cureton; Defensive Player of the Year, Vada Watkins; GUTS Award, Izzy Wolf; Most Improved, Ameila Thompson; Hustle Award, Addi Montgomery; Warrior Award, Addi Montgomery.
Girls cross country: Fastest Time, Vada Watkins; Most Improved, Dawn Barnes; Warrior Award, Kelcie Ross; District Champion, Vada Watkins.
Girls track and field: In the Field Award, Mary-Andrea Dement; On the Run Award, Kylie Coots; Fast 4 Award, Amelia Thompson, Kirby Conrad, Dawn Barnes, Kylie Coots; Warrior Award, Addi Montgomery; MVP Award, Lynlee Hausman-Taku.
Volleyball: Blocking Award, Emma Claire Pruett; Most Digs Award, Vada Watkins; Setting Award, Mattyx Cureton; Serving Award, Rhyannon Sullins; Most Kills Award, Izzy Wolf; Most Improved Award, Madalyn Easley; Warrior Award, Destiny Diles; Hustle Award, Addi Montgomery, Key Player-Elizabeth Scott; Defensive Award (seventh grade), Destinee Tate; Offensive Award (seventh grade), Kaydence Garland; Serving Award (seventh grade), Avah Davis; Setting Award (seventh grade), Jewels Malone; Hustle Award (seventh grade), Kirby Conrad; Most Improved Player (seventh grade), Emma Pate.