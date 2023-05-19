GCT, Benton collide again in 5A softball final

Greene County Tech’s Karley Burrow delivers a pitch during the Lady Eagles’ victory over Cabot earlier this month. GCT plays Benton in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday in Conway.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — The location is different, the challenge the same as Greene County Tech prepares to play in the final game of Arkansas’ high school softball season for the second year in a row.

GCT (25-6) and two-time defending state champion Benton (28-4) will meet in the Class 5A state championship game for the second consecutive season. The teams play Saturday afternoon in Conway at Central Arkansas’ Farris Field.

