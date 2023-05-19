GCT, Benton collide again in 5A softball final

PARAGOULD — The location is different, the challenge the same as Greene County Tech prepares to play in the final game of Arkansas’ high school softball season for the second year in a row.
GCT (25-6) and two-time defending state champion Benton (28-4) will meet in the Class 5A state championship game for the second consecutive season. The teams play Saturday afternoon in Conway at Central Arkansas’ Farris Field.
Benton rallied past GCT 3-2 last year in a state final that included an overnight weather suspension. The Lady Eagles led 2-1 and had two runners on base when play was stopped, ultimately until the next day, in the top of the fifth inning at the Benton Athletic Complex.
While this year’s final offers another shot at Benton, GCT coach David Reynolds said he didn’t think it would have mattered to the Lady Eagles if they were facing another opponent.
“I think we’re just happy to be here and we’re happy to have another chance to go out and play, compete and show what we’ve got. Benton’s a really good team, really well-coached, and they have really good players,” said Reynolds. “I’m sure there’s a little bit of it in the back of their minds, but for the most part we’re just happy to be playing on the last weekend of the year.”
Saturday’s game, which is scheduled for 1 p.m., will be televised by Arkansas PBS and broadcast on KNEA (FM-95.3).
With two-thirds of its lineup returning, GCT carried high expectations into the season. Reynolds tried to keep the Lady Eagles looking forward, and not too far ahead, as they moved through the season.
“Our goal this year was kind of just to be ourselves. I think I’ve said it multiple times this week that we’ve had a little saying or a mantra to keep our eyes forward and not worry about what happened last year,” he said. “We’re just trying to take it one game at a time. Obviously you have the expectations and what you hear from outside people, you know, ‘You have to do this and you have to do that,’
“To try to relieve some pressure off the kids, we’ve tried to take it just one game at a time and let what happens, happen.”
GCT rolled through 5A-East play with only one loss, a 5-4 setback at Searcy, to claim the conference title. The Lady Eagles advanced through the early rounds of the state tournament in Marion by beating Mountain Home 9-6, Sheridan 4-2 and 5A-West champion Van Buren 2-1.
Junior center fielder Ava Carter, who has made a verbal commitment to Arkansas, leads off for a versatile offense. Carter hits for average (.578) and power (10 triples, six home runs). She has 22 stolen bases and is also among the team leaders in RBIs with 33.
“In my opinion, she’s one of the best players in the state,” Reynolds said. “She can hit for power, she can hit for average, she can run.”
The Lady Eagles have belted 31 home runs as a team, led by sophomore first baseman Marley Speer with 10. Speer also hits for average (.418) and has 30 RBIs. Freshman designated player Emmy Thomason is batting .413 with six home runs and a team-high 36 RBIs, while sophomore outfielder/pitcher Weslyn Burnside has a .375 average and 34 RBIs.
“I feel like we have a good balance of kids who can hit the ball out of the ballpark and not only do they hit the ball out of the ballpark, they hit it for a high average,” Reynolds said. “A lot of times you see people who hit home runs and their average is in the low .200s. That’s not the case for our kids who hit the ball out of the park. They can spread it around and swing it really well, and we have a lot of kids who can run. We’re able to put a lot of pressure on people and that has helped us be successful.”
Junior third baseman Zoie Reynolds, a slapper who bats second in the lineup, has a .402 average and 20 RBIs. Freshman right fielder Sophia Gonzalez is likely the team’s fastest player, Reynolds said, and has a .378 batting average along with 24 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
GCT features two seniors in the middle infield, second baseman Averie Stokes and shortstop Brie Sage. Sophomore Jenalee Toombs handles catching duties.
Reynolds said the Lady Eagles’ returnees have improved over last season.
“Some kids have found new roles, some kids have had to develop new roles. We’ve had some freshmen come in and play a lot for us. This team has done a really good job,” he said. “They’ve always been really good softball players, but they’ve done a really good job of accepting their roles from last year to this year, whatever that may be, without any complaining or worrying about it.”
Senior pitcher Karley Burrow, who has signed with Ouachita Baptist, has a 2.91 earned run average in 137 innings. Reynolds said Burrow, who has struck out 110 batters and walked 38, threw a 68-pitch complete game Saturday in the semifinals against Van Buren.
“She’s thrown well. The strikeout numbers are down a little bit, but that doesn’t give the whole story,” Reynolds said. “I think she’s learned how to pitch more this year. She really trusts in her defense and she’s a strike thrower, a competitor. We know what we’re going to get out of her. She’s done a really good job this year of keeping us in games and giving us a chance to win.”
Burrow is also a key contributor offensively with four home runs and 28 RBIs.
GCT hitters will face last year’s Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in Lady Panther pitcher Alyssa Houston. Houston, a Stanford signee who shut out Greenwood 1-0 in the semifinals, fanned 10 batters over four innings in last year’s state final.
Reynolds said the Lady Eagles won’t change their mindset at the plate.
“I think you go pitch by pitch. I don’t think you can let one pitch get you out of the at-bat and I don’t think you let one at-bat get you out of the next one,” Reynolds said. “Obviously she’s really, really good. She moves it well, spins it and rises it and does a lot of good things, but our approach isn’t going to be drastically different.”