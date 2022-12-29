GCT, Brookland move into semifinals

Greene County Tech’s Acey Fahr lines up a 3-point shot over Batesville’s Gabby Dockins during Wednesday’s game at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament. GCT won 55-34.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Neighboring schools Greene County Tech and Brookland will meet in the Division II girls’ semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational after posting victories Wednesday.

Second-seeded GCT rolled past Batesville 55-34, while sixth-seeded Brookland upset third-seeded Riverside 47-37. The Lady Eagles and Lady Bearcats play today at noon.