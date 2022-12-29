GCT, Brookland move into semifinals

JONESBORO — Neighboring schools Greene County Tech and Brookland will meet in the Division II girls’ semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational after posting victories Wednesday.
Second-seeded GCT rolled past Batesville 55-34, while sixth-seeded Brookland upset third-seeded Riverside 47-37. The Lady Eagles and Lady Bearcats play today at noon.
In girls’ Division I games Wednesday afternoon, 10th-seeded Sloan-Hendrix ousted second-seeded Rector 59-55; sixth-seeded Cave City defeated third-seeded White County Central 66-59; and top-seeded Marked Tree eliminated rival East Poinsett County 50-37.
The girls’ Division I semifinals today feature Sloan-Hendrix and Cave City at 10:30 a.m., followed by Marked Tree and Rivercrest at 1:30 p.m.
GCT pulled away from Batesville after a close first half. Up 26-20 at halftime, the Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Pioneers 17-11 in the third quarter and 12-3 in the fourth.
Ava Carter scored 16 points and Karley Burrow 14 for GCT. Abby Hurley led Batesville with 14 points, while Salice Speed added nine.
Evan Polsgrove scored 21 points and Macy Slater added 16 to lead Brookland past Riverside. The Lady Bearcats took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Rebels 20-6 to take a 27-13 halftime lead. Brookland led 37-23 after the third quarter.
Mackenzie Thomas scored 11 points and Ali Towles added 10 for Riverside.
Tink Brown scored 20 points to lead Marked Tree past EPC. The Lady Indians led 25-23 at halftime and 35-29 after the third quarter.
Kiasia Burns added 13 points and Zyonna Anderson 11 for Marked Tree. Jalyn Constant finished with 11 points for EPC.
Sloan-Hendrix had three double-digit scorers in its victory over Rector. Makayla Gosha led the Lady Greyhounds with 17 points, while Carley Morgan added 16 and Katelyn Graddy 14.
Sloan-Hendrix led 13-7 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime. Rector held a 45-44 lead after the third quarter.
Carly Rodden scored 28 points and Madison Wolfenbarger added 18 for Rector.
Kadence Milligan scored 16 points to lead Cave City past White County Central. Gabriella Hancock scored 20 points for WCC.