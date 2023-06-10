JONESBORO — Greene County Tech expects to play football in a conference that requires less travel during the 2024-26 classification cycle.
The Golden Eagles, who will play Class 6A football this fall, will return to Class 5A in 2024 according to classification numbers approved Thursday by the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors.
GCT athletic director Aaron Thornton said the change will be good for the Eagles.
“We’re really excited to go back down,” Thornton said. “The travel alone was crazy in that 6A conference.”
The Eagles were reclassified into Class 6A football for the 2022-24 cycle. Enrollment figures released by the AAA on Thursday show GCT as the third-largest school in Class 5A football for the coming cycle at 833 students.
Thornton said GCT officials felt the school would go back to 5A, the classification where the school competes in other sports.
“Our numbers, the way they did the five-year average, were probably lower these last two years. Our numbers are still saying 833, but we’re only running between 790 and 800 in the high school,” Thornton said. “We feel like we’re back where we belong numbers-wise. It’s still a great conference. The competition is still going to be extremely tough, but the travel aspect will be a lot better than driving to El Dorado on a Friday night.”
While GCT’s 6A-East schedule includes Marion, West Memphis and Searcy, the Golden Eagles also have El Dorado, Little Rock Catholic, Jacksonville, Benton, Sylvan Hills and Sheridan on a nine-game conference slate this fall.
Conferences for the next cycle will not be determined until classifications are finalized with the addition of non-public member schools after the season, but the Eagles figure to return to the 5A-East with nearby conference foes such as Paragould, Brookland, Nettleton and Valley View.
“It will be really nice for our fans, for everybody, to have crowds,” Thornton said. “Even away games for us, we didn’t get crowds from an AD perspective, from a visiting standpoint. We couldn’t get good crowds because the travel was so far.”
GCT is one of three area schools that will change classifications in football. Newport will move up to Class 4A, according to the AAA figures, while Harrisburg will move down to Class 3A.
Harrisburg will be the largest school in Class 3A football with an enrollment average of 248.67, according to AAA figures. Glen Rose, which is slated to be the smallest in 4A, is at 249.67.
Gosnell will move up to Class 4A in sports other than football. Corning, Piggott and Tuckerman are moving down to Class 2A in other sports.
Jonesboro will remain in Class 7A for football and Class 6A for other sports as the state’s 16th largest high school in enrollment.
“I figured we would be somewhere around No. 15 and No. 16,” Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding said. “I knew Benton and Van Buren would be somewhere behind us. It kind of fell exactly what we thought it would.”
Jonesboro is the smallest school in 7A/6A with enrollment listed at 1,416. Benton (1,323) and Van Buren (1,264.67) are the largest schools in 6A/5A.
Barring changes in classification structure, Harding said Jonesboro will likely remain on the borderline between classes.
“If everything stays the same, with the same classification numbers as far as how many teams per class, then I see us always being somewhere between that 14 to 18 number,” Harding said. “With the changes where kids can transfer by school choice and be eligible immediately with the CSAP form, it will be interesting how the numbers are affected the next cycle, to see what schools are gaining and what schools are losing.”
Brookland, which is in its second cycle of Class 5A football, stays in Class 4A for other sports as the largest among those 48 schools. AAA numbers list Brookland’s enrollment at 611, 30 students smaller than Farmington, which will be the smallest of 32 in 5A for other sports.