GCT rallies to reach 5A state semifinals

Greene County Tech’s Jonah Lane (1) drives around Maumelle’s Cayden McGee during Thursday night’s Class 5A boys’ state quarterfinal game in Pine Bluff. GCT advanced with a 66-59 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PINE BLUFF — Greene County Tech shook off a slow start Thursday night to upset Maumelle 66-59 in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament.

The victory puts the Eagles (24-8) in the semifinals today opposite 5A-South champion Pine Bluff (23-7). Tipoff at the Pine Bluff Convention Center is set for 1:30 p.m.