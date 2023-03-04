GCT rallies to reach 5A state semifinals

PINE BLUFF — Greene County Tech shook off a slow start Thursday night to upset Maumelle 66-59 in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament.
The victory puts the Eagles (24-8) in the semifinals today opposite 5A-South champion Pine Bluff (23-7). Tipoff at the Pine Bluff Convention Center is set for 1:30 p.m.
Maumelle, the champion of the 5A-Central, held a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. GCT clawed back within 24-20 at halftime and trailed 44-38 at the end of the third quarter. The Eagles outscored the Hornets 28-15 in the fourth quarter.
Benji Goodman finished 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line, and led the Eagles with 20 points. Goodman also had four assists, as did Parker Harris.
Tyler Vincent added a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, helping GCT post a 35-26 rebounding advantage. Landon Stuart added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.
GCT was 22-of-31 from the free throw line, including 15-of-18 during the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. The Eagles were also 6-of-10 from the field in the fourth quarter, part of a 12-of-23 second half.
Jacob Lanier scored 15 points to lead Maumelle, which led the game for more than 24 minutes. Elijah Newell and Jordan Harris added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Hornets.
Blytheville 70, Morrilton 47
BLYTHEVILLE – Rashaud Marshall scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half Thursday night to lead Blytheville to a 70-47 victory over Morrilton in the Class 4A boys’ state basketball quarterfinals.
The Chickasaws (33-1) will play Farmington (35-0) in the semifinals today at 1:30 p.m. Farmington defeated Little Rock Mills 49-40 in the quarterfinals Thursday.
T.J. Jackson added 15 points and KeSean Washington 12 for Blytheville.
The Chickasaws got off to a fast start, leading 21-10 after the first quarter, but the Devil Dogs (24-10) rallied within 29-26 at halftime. Blytheville extended its lead to 53-39 at the end of the third quarter.
BJ Woodruff scored 15 points and JaCorey Mosley added 13 points for Morrilton.
Manila 73, Charleston 56
LAMAR – Manila cruised past Charleston 73-56 Friday afternoon in the Class 3A boys’ state tournament quarterfinals.
The Lions (29-5) will play Dumas (29-7) this afternoon at 1:30 in the semifinals. Dumas edged Central Arkansas Christian 67-65 in the quarterfinals Thursday night.
Brayden Nunnally and Jaron Burrow scored 23 points each to lead Manila. Luke Kirk and Rex Farmer added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Brandon Scott scored 34 points for Charleston (16-6). Azonael Thompson added 11 for the Tigers.
Manila outscored Charleston 17-10 in the second quarter to take a 32-20 halftime lead. The Lions broke the game open in the third quarter, extending their lead to 54-33.
Marked Tree 56, New School 54
OZARK – Marked Tree edged The New School 56-54 Thursday night in the Class 1A boys’ state tournament quarterfinals.
The Indians (28-3) advance to play Brinkley (24-6) in the semifinals today at 1:30 p.m. Brinkley held off Ozark Catholic for a 46-43 victory Friday afternoon.
The New School (35-6) held a 32-27 lead at halftime. Marked Tree rallied to lead 45-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Bigelow 59, Bay 55
RECTOR – Bigelow edged Bay 59-55 Friday afternoon in the Class 2A boys’ state tournament quarterfinals.
The Panthers (29-2) advance to play Rector in the semifinals today at 1:30 p.m.
Bay (26-13) led 11-10 after the first quarter. Bigelow held narrow leads after the next two periods, 26-24 at halftime and 40-39 after the third quarter.
Hector 83, Marmaduke 53
RECTOR – Marmaduke exited the Class 2A girls’ state basketball tournament Thursday night with an 83-53 loss to Hector.
Bree McCrotty poured in 32 points to lead Hector (23-5). Kyleigh McConnell added 23 points for the Lady Wildcats, who led 36-22 at halftime and 56-40 after the third quarter.
Baylie Joiner scored 22 points and Makenzie Hampton added 18 for Marmaduke (27-14). Hampton scored 32 points and Chancey Henry added 17 Wednesday in the Lady Greyhounds’ 57-43 victory over Rison in the first round.