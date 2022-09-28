RUSSELLVILLE — Greene County Tech and Valley View finished third and fourth, respectively, in the team standings Tuesday at the Class 5A girls’ state high school golf tournament.
Hot Springs Lakeside won the tournament with a 233 team total, followed by tournament host Russellville at 236. GCT took third place by shooting 279 and Valley View was fourth out of 12 teams at 285.
GCT’s Liza McIlvoy shot 84 to earn all-state honors and lead GCT, followed by Addy Davis (92) and Mackenzie Souers (103) in the play-four, count-three format. Hannah Hyneman and Kenzie Green shot 89 and 97, respectively, to lead Valley View, while Kendal Minton and Anna Shinabery both finished at 99.
Lakeside’s Maggie Huett shot 68 and Russellville’s Susanna Manns was next individually at 69.
Playing individually, Nettleton’s Berkley Reed shot 101.