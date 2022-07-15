GCT's Carter is "a complete hitter"

PARAGOULD — Ava Carter almost always put the ball in play this season, typically with authority.
Carter, Greene County Tech’s standout right fielder, finished the year with a .536 batting average to lead the Class 5A state runner-up Lady Eagles. She reached base on more than 64 percent of her plate appearances.
“The most impressive thing for me was she only struck out four times in 120 at-bats,” GCT coach David Reynolds said. “Any time you can put the bat on the ball and with the tools she has, the speed, that’s a big part of what she was able to do this year.”
Already a two-time all-state softball selection as a sophomore, Carter adds another honor as the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year.
GCT (27-5-1) roared through the 5A-East conference, losing only once in league play, with Carter batting third in a potent lineup. Carter produced seven hits in the first three rounds of the 5A state tournament as the Lady Eagles ousted Hot Springs Lakeside, Greenwood and Sheridan to earn a shot at nationally-ranked Benton on the Lady Panthers’ home field in the championship game.
With Carter driving in a run on a sacrifice fly, GCT led 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning when the game was stopped for the night because of stormy weather. Benton, ranked No. 3 nationally by USA Today, came back the next day to prevail 3-2 for its 64th consecutive victory.
“It was real tough,” Carter said. “We were so close and then it was like it was God’s plan to have the rain delay. But I feel like we have a really good chance next year.”
Carter’s sophomore statistics included 21 extra-base hits, among them 14 doubles, five triples and two home runs. She drove in 33 runs and scored 48.
All in all, Carter described herself as “decently pleased” with her second season of high school softball.
“I always feel like I can do better because I’m a perfectionist, but I feel like we all came together as a team and just played well, and it was fun to play,” Carter said. “You always feel like you can do better, though.”
Reynolds said Carter can hit to all fields and, as a left-handed hitter, has power to left-center field.
“She’s a complete hitter,” Reynolds said. “She can hit the ball out of the park and she can slap it around, bunt and do all kinds of things. She’s a very dangerous, complete hitter.”
Carter was dangerous on the bases, too, with 25 steals.
Reynolds said he makes the call on most of Carter’s steals, but adds that she has a green light to run in some situations.
“She’s played for a while, so she knows when to go and when not to go. She gets good reads,” Reynolds said. “We probably didn’t run as much as we could this year and she’s probably on me all the time. She’s over there wanting to go, but we work really well together. She knows when to go and what we’re kind of thinking.”
Carter also made routine hits something less than routine as GCT’s right fielder, something she particularly enjoys.
“When they hit it to right field, you’re thinking, ‘OK, it’s down,’” Carter said. “I like making the plays where you’re like, ‘Oh, she made it,’ just keeping everybody on their toes.”
Reynolds said Carter threw out six players at first base on plays that would normally result in hits.
“She probably impacted more defensively than she did offensively a lot of times,” Reynolds said. “I can’t count the number of games defensively where she saved runs just by athleticism and arm strength, just making plays that you don’t see a lot of right fielders, or outfielders period, make.”
Whether Carter remains in right field is one of Reynolds’ questions for next season. GCT returns seven of its 10 core players, but all-state center fielder Kylie Stokes was among those who graduated.
Carter, who made a trip to Louisiana this week to play for a Mississippi-based travel team, said she has been working on mental aspects of her game. She said she’s become more of a team player over the past year.
“I feel like I’ve learned to play more for your team than for yourself. It used to be if I struck out, it’s only me, and I sulk and I don’t help the team in the field when we go,” Carter said. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at if I strike out, OK, tell the team where the pitch was, what happened, how fast it was, being more of a team player.”
Carter said softball comes easier to her than basketball. As a sophomore she started for the Lady Eagle basketball team, averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
College softball coaches are noticing Carter, who said she has drawn interest from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Southern Mississippi and Memphis, among others.
“It’s always been my dream to play Division I. It’s just getting closer and closer,” Carter said. “I’ve been more excited and enjoying the game more instead of stressing about it.”
Reynolds is eager to see what Carter can do the next couple of seasons.
“I’m excited to have her for two more years and I’m excited about her growth,” Reynolds said. “From her freshman year to this year, I’ve seen a lot of growth and I’ve seen even more growth through the offseason in her game and strength. I’m excited about what’s coming.”