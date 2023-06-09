George sees progress in team camp

JONESBORO — New Jonesboro head football coach Tyler George was happier with his team’s performance at the end of Thursday’s team camp than he was at the start.
The Hurricane joined Greene County Tech and host Valley View for approximately 90 minutes at Central Dealerships Stadium. While George took a junior varsity contingent to a 7-on-7 tournament Saturday at Hoxie, Thursday’s camp was his first outing with the varsity since being named head coach a week ago.
“I thought we started sluggish, slow and soft, but as the segments picked up, our energy picked up, our violence picked up. We started playing together as a team,” George said. “That last segment, which is what I was telling the kids, that’s what we want to look like every play. We’ve got to do a better job of starting fast and starting physical.”
George and Valley View coach Sean Cockrell both thought the last segment, when the Hurricane and Blazers competed against one another, included the best work of the day for their teams.
Starting 40 yards from the end zone on each drive, the Hurricane and Blazers scored once each when they went head to head to end the camp. Jonesboro’s Asa Myers threw a touchdown pass to Tierre Hamilton and Valley View’s Carson Turley connected with TJ Starks on a scoring pass. Valley View’s Brian Huff also came up with an interception.
“We have to learn how to play hard regardless of who we’re playing against,” Cockrell said, “but it brought out some of our better plays, to be honest with you.”
“We started that segment with Greene County Tech and I think we kind of got some momentum going, and it led into going against Valley View,” George said. “It’s friendly competition and everybody trying to take care of each other while still competing at the same time.”
George, who is taking his team to Saturday’s CBJ Red Wolf 7-on-7 Shootout and offensive/defensive line camp at Arkansas State, said the Hurricane had most of its roster available Thursday.
Two quarterbacks are working with the Jonesboro varsity, senior Terrance Brown and Myers, who is a sophomore.
“Both of them looked really good today. They both have strengths, they both have weaknesses, and we’re going to play off of both of their strengths,” George said. “They’re both competitors, they’re great teammates, and I’m enjoying this competition this summer between them.”
Cockrell said his team looked better in Thursday’s pad camp than it did in last week’s work at Hoxie.
“I was worried about the physicality, but I thought we were way more physical this week. I thought we picked it up a lot better defensively. Offensively we’re still struggling up front, trying to find five guys,” Cockrell said. “Our one guy we had returning, Avery (Wood), got hurt in the spring game, so no guys have experience up there. We threw and caught it pretty decent, but we have to be able to run the football and we haven’t gotten there yet.”
Cockrell was impressed with the play of Starks and Andrew Jones at wide receiver.
“I thought they both went and caught the ball really well,” Cockrell said. “They caught the ball, they’re (fast) guys on the edge, so we have to be able to get them the ball and we did.”
Cockrell said Valley View will play in Saturday’s 7-on-7 tournament at ASU and in a tournament Monday at Benton, which will be the last competitions for the Blazers during their summer work.
GCT head coach Nathan Morgan said Thursday was a good work day for his team as well.
“It was a very productive day. There were things that we’re going to be able to learn from that we got on film that we didn’t execute very well,” Morgan said. “We’ll get back to the drawing board to fix some things and make sure we’re lined up right, but the effort was good. I’m glad we came. We have another one in a couple weeks at our place and hopefully from this one to that one, we show some improvement.”
The Eagles are entering their second season of Class 6A football. Offensive lineman Parker Brown earned all-state honors as a junior.
Morgan said GCT has starters to replace and is looking for depth during summer workouts.
“We’re replacing our quarterback, so that’s a big one, but Kyson (Goodman) has been a quarterback, part of the program since the seventh grade. We feel like we’re good there,” Morgan said. “We feel like we’re good at running back. We’re moving some pieces around on the offensive line, so we’re trying to rotate some guys in to see who’s going to be the ones who take those two spots.
“Defensively we’re replacing two all-state ends right now, so that’s kind of a revolving door, and we’re getting guys on film and evaluating them. We’ve got a good, solid corps of linebackers, and our all-state one didn’t play today because he’s a little banged up. We feel like we’re solid with where we’re at. We’re getting a lot of young guys some reps so we can see where we’re at depth-wise.”