George sees progress in team camp

Jonesboro’s Markevious Pickett (2) runs behind offensive lineman Cole Abernathy (72) during Thursday’s team camp at Valley View.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — New Jonesboro head football coach Tyler George was happier with his team’s performance at the end of Thursday’s team camp than he was at the start.

The Hurricane joined Greene County Tech and host Valley View for approximately 90 minutes at Central Dealerships Stadium. While George took a junior varsity contingent to a 7-on-7 tournament Saturday at Hoxie, Thursday’s camp was his first outing with the varsity since being named head coach a week ago.

