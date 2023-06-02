JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School moved quickly to name a new head football coach.
Tyler George, the Hurricane's defensive coordinator the past three seasons, was announced on social media Thursday evening as the team's new head coach. George will be introduced during a press conference this morning at 10.
The head coaching position opened Wednesday afternoon when Quad Sanders, who took over the Jonesboro program in mid-March, agreed to return to Bryant as the Hornets’ head coach.
George graduated from Gosnell High School and was a four-year football letterman at Ouachita Baptist, where he graduated in 2012. Last season was his fifth as an assistant coach with the Hurricane and seventh overall as a coach in the Jonesboro district.
Sanders helped Bryant win the last five Class 7A state championships as defensive coordinator. The Bryant head coaching position opened earlier this week when Buck James left to take over at Conway, another 7A-Central conference program.
The Bryant School Board hired Sanders Wednesday evening.
“I knew when we hired Coach Sanders that we had found a good head coach,” Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding said Wednesday night. “Then when Coach James left, that was the first thing that hit my mind, that it was a possibility they could come back after Coach Sanders.”
Bryant has won 53 consecutive games against in-state opponents. The Hornets were 12-0 last fall as Sanders coordinated a defense that allowed only 11.2 points per game. He was named the high school Broyles Award winner in 2022 as the state’s top assistant coach.
Harding said Sanders signed a contract at Jonesboro for 2023-24 but added that the district was still in the time period where employees can be allowed out of contracts.
“He had kids involved, a wife and family, and being from that area, it’s a great opportunity for a great guy. You don’t want anybody who wants to be somewhere else,” Harding said Wednesday. “That was an opportunity for him to go back to where he’s been. The timing is not great, but we’ve hit the ground running and we’re going to move fast and find who we think the best candidate is for our athletes and our school.”
Jonesboro is going into its second season of 7A football. The Hurricane reached the state playoffs as the No. 6 seed from the 7A-Central last season, losing 42-20 at Bentonville West in the first round to conclude the season with a 3-8 record.
Sanders’ short tenure aside, only four head coaches have led the Hurricane since the start of the 1966 season. Jonesboro alumnus Randy Coleman served as head coach for 15 seasons before stepping down earlier this year.
“The biggest thing for us is we want to keep it as normal as possible for our players. We were looking at the locker room (Wednesday) and the numbers are up to around 120,” Harding said. “The excitement level is there.”