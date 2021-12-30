JONESBORO — Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Georgia State women’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home game with the Panthers that was scheduled for Saturday at First National Bank Arena has been canceled per Sun Belt Conference policy.
Sun Belt policy states games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled, considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven players, plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.
Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.