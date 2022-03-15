Gerwig returns to lead A-State volleyball

JONESBORO — A familiar face will return to lead the Arkansas State volleyball program.
Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced the hiring of Brian Gerwig as the program’s ninth all-time head coach on Tuesday.
Gerwig previously coached the Red Wolves as an assistant from 2017-18 and returns to ASU after a three-year stint at Houston, where he helped the Cougars to a 25-7 record and a 15-5 mark in the American Athletic Conference to finish second in the league standings. In Gerwig’s three seasons at Houston, where he worked under former ASU head coach David Rehr, the Cougars finished no lower than fourth in the AAC.
ASU will introduce Gerwig at a press conference this morning at 11 inside the First National Bank Arena auditorium. The press conference is open to the public.
“We are pleased to announce Brian Gerwig as the new head volleyball coach after an extensive national search made up of a fantastic pool of candidates,” Bowen said. “It was clear from the start that Brian owns an excellent history of coaching success. He elevated himself to the top of our six tremendous finalists.
“Not only did he demonstrate strong leadership capabilities and an outstanding knowledge of the game, he presented a great vision for our volleyball program and student-athletes that aligns with our growing culture of competitive excellence, academic success and family here at Arkansas State.”
During Gerwig’s time at Houston, he helped produce one of the most high-powered offenses in the AAC with the Cougars leading the league in kills (13.66) and assists per set (12.63) in 2020-21.
In 2020, Houston landed a program-record three first-team all-league selections.
In his first season, Gerwig was key in developing one of the nation’s top middle blockers, as the Cougars tallied 308.0 blocks, a mark that ranked third in the conference and 23rd nationally.
“I am beyond excited to be returning to Jonesboro to lead the Arkansas State University volleyball program,” Gerwig said. “I want to thank Tom Bowen, Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Thomas Boeh, Amy Holt and the rest of the hiring committee for believing in my vision and entrusting me with this program. From my first phone call with Tom, I knew that this athletic department was a perfect fit for me. I am ready to get to work and excited for this opportunity.”
Gerwig previously coached two seasons at Arkansas State (2017-18), helping the Red Wolves to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals or better in both seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2017. He was part of two NIVC appearances, including a second-round finish in 2017.
“I have enjoyed keeping in contact with Brian Gerwig when he followed coach David Rehr to Houston, so I was glad to see his name included on the short list for me to interview,” said Damphousse, ASU’s chancellor. “I was very impressed with his insight into our program when he shared with me his plans for A-State volleyball as our head coach. I am excited to watch Coach Gerwig restore our team’s conference championship tradition in the coming years.”
Before his stint in Jonesboro, Gerwig coached four seasons as an assistant at George Washington in Washington, D.C., where he was part of a program that racked up 70 total wins during that period.
Before his tenure at GW, Gerwig served as a volunteer assistant at Western Kentucky – his alma mater – in 2012, which turned out to be the Lady Toppers’ most successful season in school history, coming in at 33-4.
Gerwig replaces Santiago Restrepo, who resigned as ASU’s head coach in January.
“I am beyond excited for Brian Gerwig to be named the head volleyball coach at Arkansas State University,” Rehr said. “I believe he was ready three years ago and I know he is ready now. I’m excited to see where he takes the program in the years to come.”