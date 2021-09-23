PARAGOULD — Jonesboro won the 5A-East conference boys’ golf tournament by seven strokes Wednesday at Paragould Country Club.
The Hurricane earned the team title with a 331 total, followed by Searcy at 338. Greene County Tech (360) was third, Batesville (367) fourth and Marion (381) fifth.
Win Paul Gibson shot 76 to lead Jonesboro. Will Wright and Carrington Reid joined Gibson in earning all-conference honors by shooting 84. Braden McKinney and Hudson Hosman both finished at 87.
Searcy’s Luke Killough (76) earned medalist honors. Hutson Guinn and Jack Williams both shot 85 to lead GCT, followed by Jude Stewart (94) and Jaxson Camp (96).
Searcy shot 277 to win the girls’ team title as Mary Julia Killough shot 78.
Jonesboro finished second at 285 as Caroline Hughes (83) and Mya Fulkerson (95) earned all-conference honors. Anna Claire Carter shot 107 for the Lady Hurricane.
Marion (287) finished third, Batesville (297) fourth, West Memphis (311) fifth and Greene County Tech (320) sixth. GCT’s Mackenzie Souers shot 105 to qualify individually for the state tournament.
The Class 5A girls’ state golf tournament is scheduled Monday at Glenwood Golf Club near Hot Springs, while the 5A boys’ tournament is set for Oct. 5 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.