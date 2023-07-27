Gill says Sun Belt 'has never been better'

NEW ORLEANS — Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill delivered a consistent theme during his State of the Conference address on Tuesday.
“The Sun Belt is rising,” Gill told assembled media and school staffers on the first day of Sun Belt Media Football Days. “As we celebrate football, it’s obvious that the Sun Belt Conference has never been better.”
The 2022 season continued the league’s ascension among the FBS’ non-autonomy conferences over the past half-decade. The league’s top three teams combined for 31 wins and a 31-9 record.
Reigning conference champion Troy enters the season with the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind national champion Georgia and the Trojans made last year’s final College Football Playoff rankings – the fourth year in a row that the Sun Belt has had a team in the CFP’s final listing.
The Sun Belt is in its second year with 14 members, one year after the league added James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss. Two of those schools were among the league’s all-time record seven participants in bowl season at the end of the 2022 campaign.
“Last year we welcomed four new members into the Sun Belt, along with our members at the time expressing their 100 percent commitment to the conference,” Gill said. “We now have 14 schools in 10 contiguous states, and this commitment and these additions resulted in what may have been the best season in the history of Sun Belt football.”
“The carefully constructed design of the Sun Belt has paid dividends on the field and with college football fans,” Gill added, citing the fact that 35 million people watched Sun Belt football on television last year, almost a 100 percent increase over 2021.
Second-year Troy coach Jon Sumrall, whose team is the West Division favorite over rival South Alabama, described the Sun Belt as “the premier Group of Five conference in all of college football.”
Third-year Arkansas State coach Butch Jones, who thanked Gill for his leadership and vision for the league, talked about the changes he has seen in the Sun Belt.
“I will tell you this, building a program from ground zero is probably one of the most difficult things to do in the Sun Belt Conference. I want you to think back, he’s been the commissioner now going on year five,” Jones said. “How did we used to refer to the Sun Belt? It was called the Fun Belt and everything was about outscoring your opponent 52-51, 51-48. Then when you look at the building of this conference, the Sun Belt and the dynamics have completely changed. Troy, who won our conference championship, gave up 17 points per game.
“When you think about this conference, you look at the competitive side of it from top to bottom, you look at the additions last year of the four institutions. It’s not arguably, it’s factually the best Group of Five conference in America and then when you’re trying to build a program, that makes it even that much more challenging.”
Since 2020, only 10 FBS programs have won more than 75 percent of their games. Four of the nation’s conferences have two each out of those 10 – the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Sun Belt.
“In Week 1 and 2 last year, Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech, Marshall won on the road at Notre Dame, App State won at Texas A&M and Georgia Southern won at Nebraska,” Gill said. “The Sun Belt had a more than 50 percent increase in representation on All-America teams along with that record number of teams participating in postseason bowl games.”
Following Troy’s 45-26 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Football Championship Game, three Sun Belt teams won bowl games.
That included No. 24-ranked Troy, who beat Conference USA champion and No. 25-ranked UTSA 18-12 in the Cure Bowl – last year’s only bowl game that featured two conference champions.
Only the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 had more bowl participants than the Sun Belt.
Gill said the conference maintains its tie-ins with five bowl games – the New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 16), the 68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile, Ala.), the Camellia Bowl (Dec. 23), the Cure Bowl (Dec. 16) and the Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 18). He added that the league is pursuing other bowl agreements.
“We continue to explore options to expand our number of bowl partners to accommodate our rising success on the field,” Gill said. “We will look to add two to three primary bowls in the not-too-distant future and will continue to work with the NCAA to expand our opportunities to engage with primary bowl partners before the end of the current bowl cycle.”
Gill said the College Football Playoff’s 2024 expansion is tremendous news for the Sun Belt. The CFP will expand to 12 teams in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
“At the end of the day, everyone wants an opportunity to compete for a national championship. That’s why we suit up,” Gill said. “I think if you look last year at what we did against (Autonomy Five) competition, with wins over Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Virginia Tech, we proved we could play with anyone. We think the College Football playoff is going to be outstanding for us and create some opportunities for us to get a berth in there and actually do some damage and win some games once we get there.”
Gill said the Sun Belt is content with its current membership and has no plans to expand, although he added that the league is always evaluating opportunities.
The league has no plans to change its divisional format in football, according to Gill.
“I like to consider myself someone who is open to suggestions and consideration and change, so I would never say never, but the foundation of the conference is on regional rivalries,” Gill said. “Everything that we can do to promote playing those regional rivalries and playing those historic rivalries is really important, and divisions do that. Divisions really accentuate that and make sure that you’re playing teams that are closer to you that you have some traditional history with, so I don’t anticipate any changes to that. I think it’s foundational core of who we are.”