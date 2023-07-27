Gill says Sun Belt 'has never been better'

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill speaks during his State of the Conference address Tuesday in New Orleans.

 AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill delivered a consistent theme during his State of the Conference address on Tuesday.

“The Sun Belt is rising,” Gill told assembled media and school staffers on the first day of Sun Belt Media Football Days. “As we celebrate football, it’s obvious that the Sun Belt Conference has never been better.”