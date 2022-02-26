Girls' basketball: Jonesboro edges Marion, Nettleton closes with victory

MARION — Jonesboro will carry a 12-game winning streak into the Class 5A girls' state basketball tournament after passing another 5A-East conference test Friday night.
Ereauna Hardaway scored all 10 of her points in the final period to help the Lady Hurricane hold off Marion 54-52 in the regular-season finale.
Defending state champion Jonesboro (19-6, 13-1 conference) enters the state tournament as the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East. The Lady Hurricane will play tournament host Sheridan, the fourth-place team from the 5A-South, on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Freshman guard Allannah Orsby drilled three 3-pointers in the first quarter while Bramyia Johnson added five points as Jonesboro took an 18-10 lead. Marion closed the gap to 30-29 at halftime.
Orsby and Johnson scored 12 points each for Jonesboro, with Destiny Thomas adding 10. Jessica Robins led Marion (19-10, 9-5) with 12 points.
Nettleton 74, Searcy 56
SEARCY — Senior guard Briley Pena scored 34 points Saturday to help Nettleton close the season with a 74-56 victory over Searcy in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
D'maria Daniels and McKenzie Williams added nine points each, with Williams adding eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders (18-12, 6-8 conference).
Nettleton outscored Searcy 23-9 in the second quarter to take a 43-27 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders led 58-41 after the third quarter.
4A East Region
HIGHLAND — Pulaski Academy eliminated Valley View 65-50 Saturday in the Class 4A East Region girls' basketball tournament.
Valley View fell behind quickly, trailing 19-9 after the first quarter. Pulaski Academy led 28-17 at halftime and 47-36 after the third quarter.
Tournament host Highland, the No. 1 seed from 4A-3, advanced with a 51-25 rout of Forrest City. The Lady Rebels led 26-12 at halftime and 39-15 after the third quarter.
3A Region 2
ROSE BUD — Pangburn defeated Manila 51-42 Saturday in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 girls' basketball tournament.
The Lady Tigers, the fourth-place team from 3A-2, led 22-19 at halftime and 35-29 after three quarters. Manila, the 3A-3 district champion, finishes with a 26-5 record.
Clinton defeated Osceola 59-48 in Saturday's second girls' game.
2A North Region
CARLISLE — Marmaduke routed Carlisle 74-36 Saturday in the first round of the Class 2A North Region girls' basketball tournament.
The Lady Greyhounds (36-3) led 48-22 at halftime and 69-30 after the third quarter.
England defeated Buffalo Island Central 58-49 in another girls' game Saturday. The Lady Lions led 28-20 at halftime and 41-32 after the third quarter.
1A Region 2
LYNN — Mammoth Spring and Norfork earned victories Saturday in the Class 1A Region 2 girls' basketball tournament.
Mammoth Spring (27-7) defeated Viola 45-15, while Norfork rolled past Marked Tree 61-42.