Girls' basketball roundup

JONESBORO — Myiah Butler scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter Friday as Greene County Tech edged Valley View 37-29 in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Eagles (19-8, 5-5 conference) rallied for a 24-23 lead at the end of the third quarter after trailing 19-14 at halftime. Jacey Edrington scored seven of her 12 points in the second half for GCT.
Ava Carter also scored seven points for the Lady Eagles. Morghan Weaver and Jaden Crews scored six points each for Valley View (8-13, 2-8 conference).
West Memphis 58, Nettleton 40
JONESBORO — West Memphis kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Friday with a 58-40 victory over Nettleton.
Janiyah Tucker and Aniya Price scored 17 points each for the Lady Devils (20-3, 10-0 conference). Tyra Taylor added 10 points.
West Memphis took control of the game in the first half, leading 18-5 after the first quarter and 35-15 at halftime.
Donna Douglas scored 17 points and McKenzie Williams added 10 for Nettleton (18-5, 6-4 conference). Ally Lenderman scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
Brookland 51, Trumann 29
BROOKLAND — Eleven players scored for Brookland as the Lady Bearcats defeated Trumann 51-29 in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball Friday.
Kinley Morris scored nine points in the first half and led Brookland (21-8, 13-3 conference) with 14. Jaci Hart added 10 points for the Lady Bearcats, who led 11-8 after the first quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 37-19 after the third quarter.
Chelsy Jones scored eight points for Trumann.
Westside 44, Pocahontas 37
JONESBORO — Westside edged Pocahontas 44-37 Friday in 4A-3 senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Warriors and Lady Redskins were tied at 21 at halftime. Westside led 33-30 after the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 10 points to lead Westside (13-10, 9-7 conference). Destiny Hale and Georgia Spinks added eight points each for the Lady Warriors.
Tuckerman 61, Bradford 39
TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman opened a 28-point halftime lead Friday and went on to defeat Bradford 61-39 in senior girls' basketball.
Ansley Dawson scored 17 points and Kenzie Soden added 16 for the Lady Bulldogs (22-10). Tuckerman led 22-8 after the first quarter, 42-14 at halftime and 55-25 after the third quarter.
Brooklyn Boatman scored 10 points for Bradford.