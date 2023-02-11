Girls' basketball roundup

Westside's Lanie Welch (4) drives to the basket as Pocahontas' Jordyn Priest defends during the first half of Friday's game at Warrior Gym. Welch scored 10 points as Westside prevailed 44-37.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Myiah Butler scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter Friday as Greene County Tech edged Valley View 37-29 in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.

The Lady Eagles (19-8, 5-5 conference) rallied for a 24-23 lead at the end of the third quarter after trailing 19-14 at halftime. Jacey Edrington scored seven of her 12 points in the second half for GCT.