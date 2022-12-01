Girls' basketball roundup

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech pulled away from a tie at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Brookland 48-41 in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
GCT (5-1) outscored Brookland 15-8 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles led 15-12 after the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime. Brookland (2-3) pulled into a 33-33 tie at the end of the third quarter.
Ava Carter led GCT with 13 points, three assists and four steals. Myiah Butler added 11 points and eight rebounds, followed by Jacey Edrington with 10 points and four assists.
Stella Parker scored a game-high 23 points for Brookland.
Jonesboro 47, Pulaski Academy 17
JONESBORO – Jonesboro held Pulaski Academy scoreless in the third quarter Tuesday to pull away for a 47-17 victory in its home opener in senior girls’ basketball
The Lady Hurricane (3-3) outscored the Lady Bruins 21-0 in the third quarter to take a 41-14 lead. Pulaski Academy led 9-7 after the first quarter before Jonesboro came back to take a 20-14 halftime lead.
Allannah Orsby scored 12 points to lead Jonesboro. Jazma Hooks and Bramyia Johnson added seven points each.
Nettleton 56, Maumelle Charter 25
NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Nettleton cruised past Maumelle Charter 56-25 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball at the CAC Classic.
The Lady Raiders (5-0) led 27-0 at the end of the first quarter. McKenzie Williams and Akyria James scored 10 points each, followed by Ally Lenderman with nine for Nettleton, which hosts Bryant this evening.
Nettleton edged Central Arkansas Christian 49-46 on Monday on Carmen McShan’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in the game. The lead went back and forth as Nettleton led 24-21 at halftime and CAC came back to lead 39-31 after three quarters.
Williams and Donna Douglas scored eight points each and grabbed eight rebounds each to lead Nettleton.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE – Fifth-seeded Marmaduke and ninth-seeded Hillcrest earned victories Tuesday in the girls’ division of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament.
In the first game Tuesday, Marmaduke defeated 12th-seeded Maynard 58-30. The Lady Greyhounds advanced to play fourth-seeded Corning on Wednesday.
The Lady Greyhounds had two players in double figures. Baylie Joiner had 14 points to lead Marmaduke, while Chancey Henry had 13.
For Maynard, Kennedy Cox finished with 10 points.
Hillcrest edged eighth-seeded Pocahontas 32-31. The Lady Screamin’ Eagles advanced to play No. 1 seed Salem on Wednesday.
Summer Doyle had 15 points to lead Hillcrest.
Pocahontas had two players in double figures. Lauren Berger finished with 11, while Abby Liebhaber had 10.
Trumann 38, EPC 31
LEPANTO – Chelsy Jones scored 12 points Tuesday to lead Trumann to a 38-31 victory over East Poinsett County in senior girls’ basketball.
Rylee Bailey added eight points for the Lady Wildcats (1-3).
Riley Ashcraft scored 10 points and Allison Gaines added nine as EPC won the junior girls’ game 40-19. Tayesha Chappell scored eight points for Trumann.
Searcy 67, Batesville 47
SEARCY – Searcy opened a 14-point halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Batesville 67-47 in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (3-2) led 37-23 at halftime and 56-30 after three quarters. Eva Roberts scored 15 points, Sara McCain 13 and London Flowers nine for Searcy.
Abby Hurley scored 13 points and D.D. Hardin nine for Batesville (2-3).
Melbourne 53, Mammoth Spring 45
MELBOURNE – Melbourne edged Mammoth Spring 53-45 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball.
Adrianna Corbett scored 21 points for Mammoth Spring (8-2).