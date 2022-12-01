Girls' basketball roundup

Brookland’s Stella Parker makes a move to the basket as Greene County Tech’s Karley Burrow defends during Tuesday’s game in Paragould. GCT won 48-41.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech pulled away from a tie at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Brookland 48-41 in senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.

GCT (5-1) outscored Brookland 15-8 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles led 15-12 after the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime. Brookland (2-3) pulled into a 33-33 tie at the end of the third quarter.