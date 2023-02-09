Girls' basketball roundup

Rector’s Carly Rodden drives to the basket as Buffalo Island Central’s Riley Parker (back) and Hadlie Goodson (right) defend during Tuesday’s senior girls’ basketball game in Monette. Rector won the game 55-53.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

POCAHONTAS — Brookland defeated Pocahontas 57-33 Tuesday night for its 20th victory of the season in senior girls’ basketball. The Lady Bearcats (20-7, 12-2 4A-3) pulled away after the game was tied at 17 at halftime. Brookland led 34-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Kinley Morris scored 20 points to lead Brookland, followed by Stella Parker with 10. Jordyn Priest scored 12 points for Pocahontas.