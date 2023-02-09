Girls' basketball roundup

POCAHONTAS — Brookland defeated Pocahontas 57-33 Tuesday night for its 20th victory of the season in senior girls’ basketball. The Lady Bearcats (20-7, 12-2 4A-3) pulled away after the game was tied at 17 at halftime. Brookland led 34-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Kinley Morris scored 20 points to lead Brookland, followed by Stella Parker with 10. Jordyn Priest scored 12 points for Pocahontas.
Paragould 44, Valley View 25
PARAGOULD – Paragould rolled past Valley View 44-25 in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Rams (17-6, 7-2 conference) led 28-10 at halftime and 44-14 after the third quarter. Shakira Brown scored 10 points to lead Paragould, with Mikayla Lambert and Keimauri Brown adding nine each.
Marion 57, Nettleton 37
MARION – Marion built a 15-point halftime lead Tuesday and went on to defeat Nettleton 57-37 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Patriots led 12-5 after the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime. Kiera Neal scored 19 points and Brianna Dyson added 13 for Marion (8-12, 5-3 conference).
Donna Douglas led Nettleton (18-4, 6-3 conference) with nine points and eight rebounds. Aubrey Butler added eight points.
GCT 53, Batesville 40
PARAGOULD – Jacey Edrington scored 12 points to lead a balanced effort for Greene County Tech as the Lady Eagles defeated Batesville 53-40 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
Edrington also had five assists for GCT (18-8, 4-5 conference). Karley Burrow scored 10 points; Weslyn Burnside added nine points and five rebounds; and Myiah Butler chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who led 26-17 at halftime and 40-26 after three quarters.
Salice Speed scored 12 points for Batesville. Abby Hurley and Camya Porter added 10 and eight points, respectively.
Southside 57, Westside 30
SOUTHSIDE – Southside kept its 4A-3 record perfect Tuesday with a 57-30 victory over Westside in senior girls’ basketball.
Kamie Jenkins scored 20 points and Chaney McCance 13 for Southside (21-3, 14-0). The Lady Southerners led 40-18 at halftime.
Manila 57, Gosnell 30
MANILA – Madison Hitchcock scored 18 points Tuesday to lead Manila to a 57-30 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Hitchcock hit three of her four 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Pirates 24-7, turning a 30-15 halftime lead into a 54-22 advantage.
Jenna LaRose added 15 points for 3A-3 leader Manila (16-10, 10-1 conference). Mya Britman scored 15 points for Gosnell.
Tuckerman 66, Newport 45
TUCKERMAN – Kenzie Soden scored 19 points Tuesday night to lead Tuckerman to a 66-45 victory over Newport in 3A-2 senior girls’ basketball.
Ansley Dawson added 16 points and Katie Clark 13 for the Lady Bulldogs (21-9, 8-5 conference). Tuckerman took control early, leading 20-10 after the first quarter, 32-19 at halftime and 53-30 after three quarters.
Lela Henderson scored 13 points and Raigan Head added 11 for Newport.
Rector 55, BIC 53
MONETTE – Kayeleigh Steward scored at the buzzer Tuesday to lift Rector to a 55-53 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Rector (17-7, 10-3 conference) trailed 13-8 after the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 41-37 after the third quarter. The Lady Cougars tied the game at 53 when Madison Wolfenbarger hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the game.
Mattie McClung scored 18 points, Carly Rodden 16 and Steward 15 for Rector. Hallee Wells scored 13 points, Arabella Oliver 11 and Hadlie Goodson 10 for BIC (16-14, 9-5).
Riverside 50, Hillcrest 39
LYNN – Three Riverside players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Lady Rebels cruised past Hillcrest 50-39 in senior girls’ basketball.
Ali Towles scored 15 points to lead Riverside (24-7). Gracie Washington and Amber Courtney scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Riverside led 17-5 after the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 38-30 after three quarters.
Summer Doyle led Hillcrest with 12 points. Brooklyn Penn and Kayleigh Kirk added 11 points each.
Sloan-Hendrix 48, Corning 46
CORNING – Makayla Gosha scored 17 points Tuesday to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 48-46 victory over Corning in senior girls’ basketball. Madison Montana scored 14 points for Corning.