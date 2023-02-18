Girls' basketball roundup

Jonesboro's Diamond Reynolds drives to the basket as Conway's Savannah Scott (left) defends during the second quarter of Friday's 6A-Central girls' basketball game at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Conway won 66-33.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

TRUMANN — Second-seeded Brookland rallied in the fourth quarter Friday to edge third-seeded Highland 53-49 in the 4A-3 girls' district tournament semifinals.

The Lady Bearcats (22-8) will play top-seeded Southside (24-3) in the championship game this evening at 6. Southside defeated fourth-seeded Westside 58-45 in the semifinals.