Girls' basketball roundup

TRUMANN — Second-seeded Brookland rallied in the fourth quarter Friday to edge third-seeded Highland 53-49 in the 4A-3 girls' district tournament semifinals.
The Lady Bearcats (22-8) will play top-seeded Southside (24-3) in the championship game this evening at 6. Southside defeated fourth-seeded Westside 58-45 in the semifinals.
Brookland faced a deficit much of the evening Friday, trailing 14-4 after the first quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 41-35 after the third quarter.
Stella Parker scored 25 points to lead the Lady Bearcats, including seven in the fourth quarter as Brookland outscored Highland 18-8. Evan Polsgrove added 10 points.
Kamie Jenkins scored 18 points, Callie Robbins 14 and Juliann Stevens 13 in Southside's victory over Westside. The Lady Southerners led 14-10 after the first quarter, 31-17 at halftime and 46-24 after the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 16 points and Megan Hedger added 11 for Westside.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY — Top-seeded Riverside defeated Marmaduke 48-28 in the 2A-3 girls' district tournament championship game Friday night.
Gracie Washington scored 16 points to lead the Lady Rebels (27-8).
Marmaduke led 8-6 after the first quarter and the teams were tied at 19 at halftime. Riverside led 35-23 after the third quarter.
Nettleton 65, Batesville 49
BATESVILLE — McKenzie Williams and Donna Douglas both finished with a double-double Friday as Nettleton rolled past Batesville 65-49 in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
Williams finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Douglas added 15 points and 10 boards for the Lady Raiders (19-6, 7-5 conference). Aubrey Butler added 11 points and four assists.
Nettleton pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Batesville 22-12 to take a 49-37 lead. The Lady Raiders led 16-11 after the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime.
Conway 66, Jonesboro 33
JONESBORO — Top-ranked Conway took control after the first quarter Friday to defeat Jonesboro 66-33 in 6A-Central senior girls' basketball.
Jonesboro (9-16, 2-8 conference) trailed only 19-16 at the end of the first quarter. Conway (24-5, 10-1) extended its lead to 41-26 at halftime and 60-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Chloe Clardy scored 16 points to lead four Conway players in double figures. Emerie Bohanon and Samyah Jordan added 12 points each, while Alexis Cox chipped in with 11.
Bramyia Johnson led Jonesboro with 10 points.
Marion 51, GCT 33
PARAGOULD — Marion outscored Greene County Tech 28-9 in the second half Friday to earn a 51-33 victory in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
GCT (19-10, 5-7 conference) led 12-7 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. Marion (7-5 conference) led by eight points, 38-30, at the end of the third quarter.
Myiah Butler and Ava Carter scored eight points each for GCT, with Butler also grabbing seven rebounds. Alyce Holliman led Marion with 13 points.
West Memphis 61, Paragould 44
PARAGOULD — West Memphis clinched the 5A-East girls' basketball championship Friday with a 61-44 victory over Paragould.
The Lady Devils (22-3, 12-0) led 24-20 at halftime and 42-30 at the end of the third quarter.
1A-3 District
MAMMOTH SPRING — Mammoth Spring defeated Marked Tree 61-29 Friday night to win the 1A-3 girls' district tournament championship game.
Brynn Washam scored 22 points to lead the Lady Bears (31-4). Sara Crowe and Tay Davis added 12 and 10 points, respectively.