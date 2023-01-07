Girls' basketball roundup

Jonesboro's Bramyia Johnson drives to the basket during the second half of Friday's game against Bryant. Bryant won 54-48.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BATESVILLE — Valley View opened 5A-East conference play Friday night with a 53-49 victory over Batesville in girls' basketball.

Morghan Weaver scored 16 points and Evy Smith added 13 for the Lady Blazers (7-5, 1-0 conference). Valley View led 14-12 after the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 40-36 after the third quarter.