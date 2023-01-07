Girls' basketball roundup

BATESVILLE — Valley View opened 5A-East conference play Friday night with a 53-49 victory over Batesville in girls' basketball.
Morghan Weaver scored 16 points and Evy Smith added 13 for the Lady Blazers (7-5, 1-0 conference). Valley View led 14-12 after the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 40-36 after the third quarter.
Camya Porter scored 16 points and Abby Hurley added nine for Batesville (7-8, 0-1 conference).
Bryant 54, Jonesboro 48
JONESBORO — Bryant rallied to defeat Jonesboro 54-48 Friday night in 6A-Central girls' basketball.
The Lady Hornets (12-3, 1-0 conference) trailed by eight points during the third quarter before rallying within two, 38-36, at the end of the period. Brilynn Finley scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter as Bryant pulled away for its seventh consecutive victory.
Emileigh Muse added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Bryant, while Austyn Oholendt chipped in with 10 points and Natalie Edmonson scored nine on three 3s.
Bramyia Johnson scored 17 points to lead Jonesboro (7-10, 0-2 conference). Allannah Orsby and Jazma Hooks scored nine points each for the Lady Hurricane, with Orsby hitting three 3s.
The teams were tied at 12 to end the first quarter and Jonesboro led 24-23 at halftime.
Southside 37, Brookland 34
BROOKLAND — Southside rallied to edge Brookland 37-34 in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball Friday.
Brookland (12-6, 5-1 conference) led 16-10 at halftime and 24-17 after the third quarter. Kamie Jenkins scored 13 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for Southside, helping the Lady Southerners (12-3, 5-0 conference) outscore the Lady Bearcats 20-10 in the final period.
Stella Parker and Evan Polsgrove scored eight points each for Brookland.
Brookland erased a 10-point halftime deficit to win the junior girls' game 26-22. Emilee Coleman scored 10 points to lead Brookland.
Highland 59, Westside 40
JONESBORO — Highland pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal a 59-40 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Rebels (11-4, 5-1 conference) led 26-23 at halftime and 39-35 after the third quarter. Emma Hyslip scored 17 points, Annabelle Burton 12 and Harlee Deloach 10 for Highland.
Georgia Spinks scored 10 points, Lanie Welch nine and Addi Montgomery eight for Westside (7-6, 3-3 conference).
Highland won the junior high game 29-18 and the seventh-grade game 19-15.
Paragould 47, Searcy 42
PARAGOULD — Paragould opened 5A-East conference play Friday with a 47-42 victory over Searcy in girls' basketball.
Hadlee DeFries scored 17 points to lead the Lady Rams (7-4, 1-0 conference). Dixie Williams and Shakira Brown added eight points each for Paragould, which led 26-22 at halftime.
Tuckerman 59, Newport 35
NEWPORT — Kenzie Soden scored 27 points Friday night as Tuckerman routed Jackson County rival Newport 59-35 in 3A-2 conference girls' basketball.
Ansley Dawson added 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs (15-4, 4-1 conference). The teams were tied at 27 at halftime before Tuckerman pulled away for a 48-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Raigan Head scored 13 points and Aubrey Burns added 11 for Newport.
Cave City 56, Walnut Ridge 41
WALNUT RIDGE — Dreama Morrow scored 18 points Friday night to lead Cave City to a 56-41 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-2 girls' basketball.
Kambrea Fowler added 14 points for the Cavewomen. Maddie Burris scored 21 points for Walnut Ridge on seven 3-pointers.
Mammoth Spring 65, Armorel 23
MAMMOTH SPRING — Mammoth Spring rolled past Armorel 65-23 Friday in 1A-3 girls' basketball.
Brynn Washam and Adrianna Corbett scored 16 points each for the Lady Bears (19-3, 5-0 conference).