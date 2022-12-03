JONESBORO — Nettleton rallied in the second half to defeat Bryant 36-29 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Bryant (4-1) led 9-4 after the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime. Nettleton (6-0) rallied for a 26-25 lead at the end of the third quarter and widened the margin in the fourth.
Akyria James produced 13 points, three assists and three steals to lead Nettleton. Carmen McShan added 11 points for the Lady Raiders.
Brookland 66, Manila 38
MANILA – Brookland scored 26 points in the second quarter Thursday and went on to defeat Manila 66-38 in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bearcats (3-3) led 43-24 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Lions 26-13 in the second quarter. Brookland held a 59-30 lead after the third quarter.
Stella Parker scored 15 points, Kinley Morris 12, Jaci Hart 11 and Neely Coggins eight for Brookland. Madison Hitchcock scored 12 points to lead Manila, while Taylor Perkins, Kinley Shelton and Hadley Cohn added six each.
LR Central 60, GCT 46
ROGERS – Little Rock Central pulled away in the second half for a 60-46 victory over Greene County Tech in the Great 8 girls’ high school basketball tournament at Rogers Heritage.
The teams were tied at 28 at halftime. Little Rock Central (7-1) led 51-38 after the third quarter.
Ava Carter scored 11 points to lead GCT (5-2). Acey Fahr added 10 points and Myiah Butler grabbed five rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who played Camdenton, Mo., on Friday evening.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE – Second-seeded Tuckerman and third-seeded Riverside advanced in the girls’ bracket of the Williams Baptist University high school basketball tournament with quarterfinal victories Thursday evening.
Tuckerman cruised past seventh-seeded Hoxie 50-38 and Riverside eliminated sixth-seeded Westside 58-39. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Rebels met in the semifinals Friday.
Ansley Dawson finished with 24 points, while Kenzie Soden had 16 for Tuckerman (10-1). Cara Forrester had 17 points and Olivia Compton chipped in with 10 for Hoxie.
Ali Towles scored 12 points and Brooklyn Berry added 11 for Riverside (9-3). The Lady Rebels led 20-11 after the first quarter, 31-14 at halftime and 42-28 after the third quarter.
Elizabeth Hufstedler led Westside with eight points.
Piggott 59, Walnut Ridge 38
PIGGOTT – Piggott outscored Walnut Ridge by 14 points in the second half Thursday to pull away for a 59-38 victory in senior girls’ basketball.
Emma Langley and Grace Hooten combined for 44 points to lead the Lady Mohawks (4-1). Langley scored 23 points, including 12 in the fourth as Piggott outscored Walnut Ridge 16-6. Hooten scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half.
Izzy Miller added eight points for Piggott, all in the first half. The Lady Mohawks led 13-10 after the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 43-32 after the third quarter.
Taylor Forrester and Maddie Burris scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Walnut Ridge.
Piggott won the junior high game 32-27, led by Libby Brantley with 14 points and Madden Mack with 12. Kinley Fisher led Walnut Ridge with eight points.
Blytheville 50, Trumann 38
TRUMANN – Mikayla Guess scored 31 points as Blytheville defeated Trumann 50-38 Thursday in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Blytheville outscored Trumann 13-7 in the third quarter to take a 34-29 lead and extended its lead to 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Chelsy Jones scored 10 points for Trumann.
Trumann won the junior girls’ game 33-21, led by Tayesha Chappell with 14 points and Kayla Blagg with 10.