SEARCY — Nettleton made all six of its free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night, including four by Akyria James, to edge Searcy 39-33 in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.

Kyla Williams sank four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points, also adding five rebounds for the Lady Raiders (17-3, 5-2 conference). McKenzie Williams added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.