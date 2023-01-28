SEARCY — Nettleton made all six of its free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night, including four by Akyria James, to edge Searcy 39-33 in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.
Kyla Williams sank four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points, also adding five rebounds for the Lady Raiders (17-3, 5-2 conference). McKenzie Williams added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
James chipped in with seven points and six rebounds. Zaniyah Johnson led Searcy (11-10, 2-5 conference) with 12 points.
Searcy led 16-12 after the first quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 25-24 after the third quarter.
Marion 65, Valley View 50
MARION — Marion defeated Valley View 65-50 in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball Friday.
The Lady Patriots (7-12, 4-3 conference) led 14-8 after the first quarter, 29-17 at halftime and 52-31 after the third quarter.
Annika Wilbanks scored 20 points to lead Valley View (7-11, 2-5 conference). Morghan Weaver added 15 points for the Lady Blazers.
Salem 51, Tuckerman 48
SALEM — Salem held off Tuckerman for a 51-48 victory Friday in 3A-2 conference senior girls' basketball.
Marleigh Sellars scored 18 points to lead Salem (19-3, 11-0 conference). Chelsea Hamilton added 12 points and Maddie Keen 11 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Salem led 15-9 after the first quarter, 25-16 at halftime and 38-33 after the third quarter.
Ansley Dawson scored 17 points for Tuckerman (19-9, 6-5 conference). Kenzie Soden and Katie Clark were also in double figures with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
BIC 60, Earle 32
MONETTE — Hadlie Goodson scored 14 points to lead a balanced effort Friday night during Buffalo Island Central's 60-32 victory over Earle in senior girls' basketball.
Arabella Oliver added 13 points and Riley Parker 11 for the Lady Mustangs.
Alecia Rand scored 12 points for Earle.
Earle won the junior girls' game 57-42, led by Journey Jefferson with 21 points and Jada Maples with 20. Chandler Gathright scored 17 points for BIC.