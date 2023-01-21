JONESBORO — Jonesboro routed Little Rock Southwest 58-35 Friday night for its first 6A-Central victory of the season in senior girls' basketball.
The Lady Hurricane (8-11, 1-3 conference) dominated the first three quarters to build a 31-point lead. Jonesboro led 21-9 after the first quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 54-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Allannah Orsby led Jonesboro with 13 points. Bramyia Johnson and Diamonique Reynolds added 12 points each.
Anaiyah Bailey scored 15 points for Southwest (8-9, 0-5).
Nettleton 52, Batesville 47
JONESBORO — Nettleton built a 14-point lead in the first quarter Friday and held off Batesville for a 52-47 victory in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
Donna Douglas scored seven points in the first quarter as the Lady Raiders (15-3, 3-2 conference) took a 17-3 lead. Nettleton led 26-16 at halftime and 38-28 after the third quarter.
Douglas led Nettleton with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Akyria James added nine points and three assists, while McKenzie Williams chipped in with eight points and six rebounds.
Camya Porter scored 18 points and Salice Speed added 12 for Batesville (7-12, 0-5 conference).
Searcy 58, Valley View 52
SEARCY — Valley View's fourth-quarter rally fell short Friday night as Searcy prevailed 58-52 in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
Searcy (11-8, 2-3 conference) led 28-20 at halftime and 45-30 after the third quarter. Valley View (7-9, 2-3 conference) pulled within five points in the final period.
Zaniyah Johnson scored 18 points to lead Searcy, while Olivia Roberson added 13 points and Sara McCain 12. Double-figure scorers for Valley View included Annika Wilbanks (12 points), Morghan Weaver (11) and Mallory Welch (10).
Marion 45, GCT 39
MARION — Marion rallied in the second half Friday to defeat Greene County Tech 45-39 in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
GCT (17-5, 3-2 conference) held a 22-15 halftime lead. Marion (2-3 conference) controlled the third quarter, taking a 28-25 lead.
Jacey Edrington led GCT with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kiera Neal scored 15 points and Alyse Holliman added 13 for Marion.
Mammoth Spring 58, Marked Tree 43
MARKED TREE — Brynn Washam scored 27 points Friday to lead Mammoth Spring to a 58-43 victory over Marked Tree in 1A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Sara Crowe added 12 points for the Lady Bears (26-3, 7-0 conference).