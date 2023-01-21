JONESBORO — Jonesboro routed Little Rock Southwest 58-35 Friday night for its first 6A-Central victory of the season in senior girls' basketball.

The Lady Hurricane (8-11, 1-3 conference) dominated the first three quarters to build a 31-point lead. Jonesboro led 21-9 after the first quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 54-23 at the end of the third quarter.