Girls' basketball roundup

JONESBORO — Valley View scored the first 14 points Monday night and went on to defeat Trumann 61-39 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Anna Winkfield scored 13 of her 17 points in the first half, including nine in the first quarter, as the Lady Blazers took a 43-22 halftime lead. Valley View (5-1, 1-0 conference) led 49-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Willow Carter added 12 points and Hunter Gibson finished with 10 for Valley View. Nygeria Jones led Trumann with 13 points.
Valley View (7-1, 1-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 39-15 after leading 19-0 at the end of the first quarter. Ruby Reynolds scored nine points to lead 10 different Valley View players in the scoring column. Rayanne Pirtle led Trumann with six points.
Hoxie 53, Rivercrest 22
HOXIE — Jaecie Brown scored 23 points Monday night to lead Hoxie to a 53-22 victory over Rivercrest in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Blaze Lorren added 11 point and Elery Gillham finished with eight for the Lady Mustangs (4-2, 3-0 conference).
Janaisia Thomas scored 14 points for Rivercrest.
Hoxie won the junior girls’ game 33-27.
Riverside 42, Bay 39
BAY — Riverside edged Bay 42-39 Monday night in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kalli Blocker scored 12 points to lead Riverside (7-7, 1-2 conference). Vidalia McIntire scored 14 points for Bay.
Riverside (13-1) won the junior girls’ game 51-19 as Brooklyn Berry scored 16 points, Ryley Eakins 13 and Briley Travis 10.
MacArthur 39, Marion 24
MARION — MacArthur pulled away in the second half Monday to defeat MacArthur 39-24 in junior girls’ basketball.
MacArthur (4-3) led 21-17 at halftime and 32-24 after the third quarter. Diamond Edwards scored 11 points to lead MacArthur, followed by Eljanae Daniels and Alexia Gomez with nine each.
Corning 44, Walnut Ridge 30
CORNING — Corning outscored Walnut Ridge 11-3 in the fourth quarter Monday night to conclude a 44-30 victory in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Corning (3-2, 1-1 conference) led 22-18 at halftime after a 16-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter, then led 33-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Whitley Bolen scored 16 points and Makenna Lunsford added 14 for Corning. Taylor Forrester scored 12 points for Walnut Ridge.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 30-11 as Katie Karr scored 16 points.