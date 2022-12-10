BATESVILLE — Nettleton outlasted Searcy 56-52 in double overtime Friday night in the girls' semifinals of the Lyon College high school basketball tournament.
The Lady Raiders (7-0) will play Southside (4-2) in the championship game this evening at 6:40. Southside defeated Manila 32-30 on Juliann Stevens' 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Nettleton led 13-7 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime in a battle of 5A-East conference rivals. Searcy closed within 30-28 at the end of the third quarter.
The teams were tied at 40 to end regulation and 48 to end the first overtime.
McKenzie Williams led Nettleton with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Akyria James added 13 points and three steals, while Makila Hill contributed eight points and six rebounds.
Manila, which will play Searcy in the third-place game today at 4 p.m., led Southside 23-18 at halftime. The teams were tied at 27 to end the third quarter.
Madison Hitchcock led Manila (5-4) with 12 points.
Brookland 61, Blytheville 28
BLYTHEVILLE — Stella Parker and Evan Polsgrove combined for 39 points Friday night as Brookland rolled past Blytheville 39-28 in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Parker scored 20 points and Polsgrove added 19 for Brookland (5-4, 2-0 conference). The Lady Bearcats led 16-7 after the first quarter, 37-13 at halftime and 51-24 after the third quarter.
Mikayla Guess scored 12 points for Blytheville.
GCT 44, Alma 26
ALMA — Greene County Tech shut out Alma in the first quarter Friday and went on to earn a 44-26 victory in senior girls' basketball at the Charles B. Dyer Classic.
The Lady Eagles (10-2) led 9-0 after the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 31-15 after the third quarter.
Karley Burrow scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead GCT, which took five charges on the defensive end of the court.
Rector 66, Batesville 54
PARAGOULD — Rector's Carly Rodden made six 3-pointers while scoring 28 points Friday to lead the Lady Cougars to a 66-54 victory over Batesville in senior girls' basketball at the First National Bank Shootout.
Madison Wolfenbarger added 22 points for Rector, followed by Emmah Tarno with 10. The Lady Cougars led 28-24 at halftime and 47-40 after three quarters.
Camya Porter scored 17 points, Salicionna Speed 15 and Abby Hurley 10 for Batesville.
In other games Friday at the First National Bank Shootout, Jonesboro routed Olive Branch, Miss., 55-25 and Little Rock Christian defeated Paragould 59-48.
BIC 50, EPC 46
MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central edged East Poinsett County 50-46 Friday in 2A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Hadlie Goodson scored 15 points and Arabella Oliver added 11 for BIC. EPC's Kyla Harston scored a game-high 20 points.
BIC won the junior girls' game 50-24 as Chandler Gathright scored 18 points. Josephine Hanneken tacked on a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Mammoth Spring 69, Marked Tree 52
MAMMOTH SPRING — Brynn Washam scored 32 points Friday night, leading Mammoth Spring to a 69-52 victory over Marked Tree in 1A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Tay Davis and Adrianna Corbett scored 12 points each for Mammoth Spring (10-3, 4-0 conference).