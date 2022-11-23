JONESBORO — Lanie Welch scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter Monday to lead Westside to a 57-50 victory over Manila in senior girls’ basketball.
The teams were tied at 37 to end the third quarter. Manila (3-1) led 12-9 after the first quarter and Westside (3-1) came back to lead 25-23 at halftime.
Welch made five of six free throws in the fourth quarter. Megan Hedger added 13 points and Izzy Wolf recorded 11 for the Lady Warriors.
Madison Hitchcock scored 23 points and Kinley Shelton added 12 for Manila.
Manila won the junior girls’ game 43-29 as Lucy Farmer scored 22 points. Mattyx Cureton led Westside with 14 points.
Nettleton 56, Riverside 32
LAKE CITY – McKenzie Williams scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds Monday night as Nettleton defeated Riverside 56-32 in senior girls’ basketball.
Donna Douglas added 12 points and six rebounds for the Lady Raiders (3-0). Nettleton led 15-8 after the first quarter, 25-10 at halftime and 40-20 after the third quarter.
Valley View 63, Newport 34
JONESBORO – Valley View outscored Newport 17-5 in the second quarter Monday and went on to claim a 63-34 victory in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Blazers (3-0) led 33-18 at halftime and 48-32 after the third quarter.
Morghan Weaver scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Valley View. Evy Smith and Jaden Crews scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Raigan Head scored 15 points for Newport.
Valley View won the junior girls’ game 48-13.
Rivercrest 84, BIC 58
WILSON – Rivercrest shot 50 percent from the field Monday to defeat Buffalo Island Central 84-58 in senior girls’ basketball.
Brineka Taylor scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Colts (2-3). Destiny Burks added 24 points and eight assists; Zakiyah Brownlee finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds; and Lacaja Dority had six assists.
Hadlie Goodson hit six 3-pointers in leading BIC with 20 points. Hallee Wells added 18 points and Kendra Towell chipped in with 11 for BIC.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 51-23 as Chandler Gathright scored 35 points. Rivercrest’s Gabby Harris scored 14 points.
Piggott 51, Rector 50
PIGGOTT – Grace Hooten scored 30 points Monday to lead Piggott to a 51-50 victory over Rector in senior girls’ basketball.
Emma Langley added nine points for the Lady Mohawks (3-1). Carly Rodden scored 16 points, Madison Wolfenbarger 12 and Emmah Tarno 12 for Rector.
Rector led 13-4 after the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime. Piggott cut its deficit to 36-31 after the third quarter and, with Hooten scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, outscored Rector 20-14 in the final period.
Piggott won the junior girls’ game 32-31, led by Libby Brantley with 12 points. Anna Isom scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Rector, followed by Rylee Wilburn with 11 points.
Pottsville 57, Batesville 44
POTTSVILLE – Rylie Irwin scored 18 points and Harmony Garner added 12 Monday to lead Pottsville to a 57-44 victory over Batesville in senior girls’ basketball.
Salicionna Speed scored 19 points and Abby Hurley 14 for Batesville (2-2).