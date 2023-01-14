MARMADUKE — Marmaduke edged Riverside 55-51 Thursday in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Makenzie Hampton scored 17 points and Justis Joiner added 16 for Marmaduke (16-8, 5-3 conference). Mackenzie Thomas led Riverside (18-7, 7-1 conference) with 17 points, followed by Ali Towles with 10.
Riverside (18-1, 8-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 44-4, led by Ryley Eakins with 17 points.
Brookland 54, Trumann 26
TRUMANN – Stella Parker scored 14 points Thursday to lead Brookland to a 54-26 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Evan Polsgrove added 12 points for the Lady Bearcats (14-6, 7-1 conference). Brookland led 16-2 after the first quarter, 30-8 at halftime and 47-21 after the third quarter.
Chelsy Jones led Trumann with nine points.
Brookland won the junior girls’ game 34-32 as Emilee Coleman scored 18 points and Amelia Ford added 12. Tayesha Chappell scored 13 points and Oshua Smith 11 for Trumann.
Brookland won the seventh-grade game 19-17.
Westside 47, Pocahontas 43
POCAHONTAS – Westside held off Pocahontas for a 47-43 victory Thursday in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Megan Hedger scored 26 points to lead the Lady Warriors (8-7, 4-4 conference). Westside led 17-8 after the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 33-25 after the third quarter.
Jordyn Priest scored 11 points and Lauren Berger 10 for Pocahontas.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 30-19 as Brylee Timms scored 11 points. Westside also won the seventh-grade game, 21-18.
Corning 47, Harrisburg 19
CORNING – Corning rolled past Harrisburg 47-19 in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Whitley Bolen scored 18 points to lead the Lady Bobcats (16-3, 6-2 conference). Hannah Mross scored eight points for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg won the junior girls’ game 39-35 as Cassie Carlson scored 11 points. Katie Karr led Corning with 24 points.
BIC 58, Bay 47
BAY – Buffalo Island Central’s Hallee Wells and Riley Parker both finished with a double-double in points and rebounds Thursday, leading the Lady Mustangs to a 58-47 victory over Bay in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Wells scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead BIC, while Parker scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Hadlie Goodson added 12 points and Krystyn Hawkins 11 for BIC.
Keyana Dodson scored 13 points for Bay. Hannah Lane and Vidalia McIntire added 10 each.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 56-26, led by Josephine Hanneken with 22 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Chandler Gathright added 14 points, while Jaylyn Cagle and Emma Kate McCord scored 10 each.