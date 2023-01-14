MARMADUKE — Marmaduke edged Riverside 55-51 Thursday in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.

Makenzie Hampton scored 17 points and Justis Joiner added 16 for Marmaduke (16-8, 5-3 conference). Mackenzie Thomas led Riverside (18-7, 7-1 conference) with 17 points, followed by Ali Towles with 10.