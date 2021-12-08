BENTON — Jonesboro outlasted Benton 54-49 Tuesday night in senior girls’ basketball, handing the Lady Panthers their first loss of the season.
Benton (4-1) led 15-13 after the first quarter. Jonesboro (4-2) took a 29-28 halftime lead and still led by one point, 40-39, after three quarters.
Bramyia Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds for Jonesboro, which visits Jacksonville on Friday. Destiny Thomas added 14 points and six rebounds; Ereauna Hardaway scored 13 points and passed for four assists; and Allannah Orsby chipped in with eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Hurricane.
Brookland 41, Pocahontas 30POCAHONTAS —Brookland gradually pulled away for a 41-30 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Brookland outscored Pocahontas 13-6 in the second quarter to take a 25-17 halftime lead. The Lady Bearcats (3-1, 1-0 conference) led 32-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Stella Parker scored 15 points and Jaci Hart added 10 for Brookland. Jordyn Priest scored 10 points to lead Pocahontas.
Brookland won the junior girls’ game 24-18.
Westside 60, Blytheville 29JONESBORO — Westside opened a 27-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Blytheville 60-29 in senior girls’ basketball.
Laynee Montgomery scored 15 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Warriors (3-4, 1-1 conference) take a 31-4 lead. Westside led 48-10 at halftime and 58-24 after the third quarter.
Montgomery finished with 17 points. Sloane Welch was also in double figures with 12 points. Tyana Howard scored 14 points to lead Blytheville.
Blytheville won the junior girls’ game 49-47, led by Mikayla Guess with 17 points and Kaleigh Middlebrooks with 13. Mattyx Cureton scored 22 points and Brylee Timms added 10 points for Westside (3-2, 1-1).
Corning 51, Osceola 38
CORNING — Corning took control in the second quarter Tuesday on its way to a 51-38 victory over Osceola in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bobcats outscored the Lady Seminoles 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 30-17 halftime lead. Corning (4-2, 2-1 conference) led 42-23 at the end of the third quarter.
Whitley Bolen scored 19 points and Kenlie Watson added 12 for Corning. Kayla Newson led Osceola with 18 points.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 43-8, led by Katie Karr with 12 points and Reicken Rainwater with 10.
Rector 72, Cross County 45CHERRY VALLEY —Rector built a 19-point halftime lead Tuesday on the way to a 72-45 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Cougars (6-4, 3-0 conference) outscored Cross County 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 39-20 halftime lead. Rector led 56-28 at the end of the third quarter. Ellie Ford scored 20 points and Morgan Garner added 10 for Rector. Sydney Carlisle scored 22 points for Cross County.
Rector won the junior girls’ game 33-28, led by Rylee Wilburn with 11 points and 11 rebounds.