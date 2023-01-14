Girls' basketball roundup

Jonesboro's Allannah Orsby scores during the second half of the Lady Hurricane's 66-56 loss to North Little Rock on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Zoie Reynolds scored 15 points to lead three Greene County Tech players in double figures Friday night as the Lady Eagles rolled past Valley View 52-34 in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.

Ava Carter added 12 points and six rebounds for GCT (16-4, 2-1 conference), while Myiah Butler scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Lady Eagles led 10-3 after the first quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 37-20 after the third quarter.