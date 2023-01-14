Girls' basketball roundup

PARAGOULD — Zoie Reynolds scored 15 points to lead three Greene County Tech players in double figures Friday night as the Lady Eagles rolled past Valley View 52-34 in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.
Ava Carter added 12 points and six rebounds for GCT (16-4, 2-1 conference), while Myiah Butler scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Lady Eagles led 10-3 after the first quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 37-20 after the third quarter.
Anna Winkfield and Morghan Weaver scored 12 points each for Valley View.
West Memphis 42, Nettleton 35
WEST MEMPHIS — West Memphis edged Nettleton 42-35 in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball Friday.
The Lady Devils (13-3, 3-0 conference) led 24-23 at halftime and 36-31 after the third quarter.
Akyria James scored 12 points and Aubrey Butler added 10 for Nettleton (14-2, 2-1 conference).
North Little Rock 66, Jonesboro 56
JONESBORO — North Little Rock built a 15-point halftime lead Friday and held off Jonesboro for a 66-56 victory in 6A-Central conference senior girls' basketball.
The Charging Wildcats (18-3, 3-1 conference) led 19-6 after the first quarter and 32-17 at halftime. Jonesboro (7-11, 0-3 conference) cut its deficit to 12 points, 53-41, at the end of the third quarter and rallied within five in the fourth quarter.
April Edwards sank six 3-pointers to lead North Little Rock with 24 points. Ja'myia Brown and Jocelyn Tate added 16 points each.
Bramyia Johnson scored 26 points for Jonesboro, including four 3s. Allannah Orsby added 12 points.
Paragould 64, Batesville 39
PARAGOULD — Paragould kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Friday with a 64-39 victory over Batesville in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.
Hadlee DeFries scored 16 points for the Lady Rams (13-4, 3-0 conference). Keimauri Brown added 12 points and Shakira Brown 10 for Paragould, which led 32-21 at halftime.
Camya Porter scored 11 points, Abby Hurley nine and Salice Speed eight for Batesville.
Tuckerman 49, Cave City 30
TUCKERMAN — Ansley Dawson scored 18 points Friday to lead Tuckerman to a 49-30 victory over Cave City in 3A-2 conference senior girls' basketball.
Tuckerman (18-5, 5-2 conference) outscored Cave City 16-4 in the second quarter for a 28-17 halftime lead. The Lady Bulldogs led 34-21 after the third quarter.
Dreama Morrow scored 11 points for Cave City.
Tuckerman won the junior girls' game 48-20.