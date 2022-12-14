MARMADUKE — Rector edged Marmaduke 71-67 in double overtime Monday in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

Carly Rodden scored 22 points to lead the Lady Cougars, including five in the second overtime as Rector outscored Marmaduke 7-3. Madison Wolfenbarger added 21 points and Kaley Isom 17 for Rector (8-4, 3-1 conference).