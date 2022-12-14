MARMADUKE — Rector edged Marmaduke 71-67 in double overtime Monday in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Carly Rodden scored 22 points to lead the Lady Cougars, including five in the second overtime as Rector outscored Marmaduke 7-3. Madison Wolfenbarger added 21 points and Kaley Isom 17 for Rector (8-4, 3-1 conference).
Makenzie Hampton scored 22 points to lead Marmaduke (11-5, 2-2 conference). Baylie Joiner added 11 points and Chancey Henry 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.
Rector also won the junior girls’ game.
Corning 46, Osceola 27
CORNING – Corning cruised past Osceola 46-27 Monday in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Whitley Bolen scored 18 points for Corning (11-2, 2-1 conference). Kayla Newsom led Osceola with 13 points.
Manila 38, Harrisburg 13
MANILA – Manila held Harrisburg to three points in the first half Monday and went on to earn a 38-13 victory in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (6-4, 1-0 conference) led 28-3 at halftime. Madison Hitchcock keyed a big second quarter for Manila, scoring 10 of her 14 points as Manila outscored Harrisburg 24-3 in the period.
Manila led 32-11 after the third quarter.
Riverside 90, Cross County 21
LAKE CITY – Lexi Moyer and Mackenzie Thomas combined for 12 3-pointers and 42 points Monday as Riverside routed Cross County 90-21 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
All 21 of Moyer’s points came on seven 3s. Thomas added five 3s and 21 points for the Lady Rebels (13-4, 4-0 conference).
Amber Courtney chipped in with 13 points, while Gracie Washington and Brooklyn Berry finished with 12 each for Riverside.
Riverside (14-4, 4-0) won the junior girls’ game 40-30, led by Ryley Eakins with 20 points.