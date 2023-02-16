Girls' basketball roundup

PARAGOULD — Paragould limited Nettleton to four points or less in every quarter Tuesday to earn a 50-14 victory in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
Keimauri Brown scored 14 points as the Lady Rams (19-6, 9-2 conference) solidified their hold on second place in the 5A-East). Mikayla Lambert added 10 points, Shakira Brown eight and Dixie Williams seven in a balanced effort for Paragould.
Paragould led by 14 after the first quarter, 25-8 at halftime and 36-12 after the third quarter.
Aubrey Butler scored six points for Nettleton (18-6, 6-5 conference).
Jonesboro 53, LR Southwest 38
JONESBORO – Jonesboro completed a season sweep of Little Rock Southwest with a 53-38 victory in 6A-Central senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Hurricane (9-15, 2-7 conference) clinched a berth in the upcoming state tournament at Rogers by beating Southwest (8-15, 0-11).
Bramyia Johnson scored 18 points, Allannah Orsby nine and Jazma Hooks eight for Jonesboro. The Lady Hurricane led 15-4 after the first quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 47-26 after the third quarter.
West Memphis 50, Valley View 46
WEST MEMPHIS – West Memphis survived Valley View’s upset bid Tuesday night, earning a 50-46 victory in senior girls’ basketball to keep its 5A-East conference record perfect.
The Lady Devils (21-3, 11-0 conference) led 22-20 at halftime and 35-31 after the third quarter. Alayiah Price scored 13 points and Janiyah Tucker added 12 for West Memphis.
Morghan Weaver scored 25 points and Annika Wilbanks added eight for Valley View (8-14, 2-9 conference).
Searcy 50, GCT 22
SEARCY – Searcy pulled away in the second half Tuesday night for a 50-22 victory over Greene County Tech in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (13-12, 4-7 conference) led just 17-14 at halftime. Searcy outscored GCT (19-9, 5-6) 25-4 in the third quarter, expanding its lead to 42-18.
4A-3 District
TRUMANN – Ninth-seeded Trumann continued its upset run in the girls’ bracket of the 4A-3 district basketball tournament Tuesday, knocking off fifth-seeded Forrest City 40-37.
The Lady Wildcats led 11-5 after the first quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 32-29 after the third quarter. Trumann advances to play fourth-seeded Westside today.
Chelsy Jones scored 26 points to power Trumann. Rylee Bailey sank two 3-pointers in the second quarter, helping the Lady Wildcats push their lead to 10 points.
Charnelle Hoof scored 22 points for Forrest City.
Sixth-seeded Wynne defeated seventh-seeded Blytheville 68-63 in overtime.
The Lady Yellowjackets play third-seeded Highland this evening.
Kylia Cody scored 21 points to lead Wynne, hitting two 3-pointers in overtime to help her team outscore Blytheville 14-9 to end the game. Zarriah Adams added 13 points, while Josilynne Scott, Kailyn Smith and Danielle Kerr chipped in with eight each.
Tyana Howard led Blytheville with 26 points. McKenzie Thomas added 15 points and Mikayla Guess had 10.
3A-3 District
OSCEOLA – Top-seeded Manila and third-seeded Corning earned semifinal victories Tuesday in the 3A-3 senior girls’ district basketball tournament.
Manila edged Rivercrest 53-51, while Corning defeated second-seeded Osceola 63-60. The Lady Lions (18-8) and Lady Bobcats (24-6) meet in the championship game this evening.
Madison Hitchcock scored 29 points to lead Manila past Rivercrest. Chloe Helms added 10 points and Jenna LaRose eight for the Lady Lions, who led 23-19 at halftime and 43-37 after the third quarter.
Destiny Burks scored 15 points, Brineka Taylor 11 and Mykayla Banks 10 for Rivercrest (15-15).
Whitley Bolen scored 30 points in Corning’s victory over Osceola, reaching 1,500 points for her career.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY – Third-seeded Marmaduke and fifth-seeded Bay advanced Tuesday in the 2A-3 senior girls’ district basketball tournament.
Marmaduke (22-12) defeated Earle 59-50, earning a semifinal game against second-seeded Rector today. Bay (16-16) edged fourth-seeded Buffalo Island Central 51-50 to earn a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Riverside tonight.
Marlena Hipsher scored 25 points to lead Bay past BIC. Hallee Wells scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for BIC (17-15), while Riley Parker added 11 points and nine rebounds.