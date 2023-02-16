Girls' basketball roundup

Paragould’s Keimauri Brown drives between Nettleton’s Kyla Williams (left) and McKenzie Williams during Tuesday’s senior girls’ game in Paragould. Brown scored 14 points in Paragould’s 50-14 victory.

 Amy Glenn photo

PARAGOULD — Paragould limited Nettleton to four points or less in every quarter Tuesday to earn a 50-14 victory in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.

Keimauri Brown scored 14 points as the Lady Rams (19-6, 9-2 conference) solidified their hold on second place in the 5A-East). Mikayla Lambert added 10 points, Shakira Brown eight and Dixie Williams seven in a balanced effort for Paragould.