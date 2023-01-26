LEPANTO — Buffalo Island Central edged East Poinsett County 53-51 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Riley Parker led the Lady Mustangs with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Arabella Oliver added 15 points and Hadlie Goodson 10 for BIC.
Keke Johnson and Latavia Baker scored 12 points each for EPC.
BIC defeated EPC 43-36 in the junior girls’ game, led by Chandler Gathright with 16 points and Jaylyn Cagle with 11. Madison Thomas scored 12 points for EPC.
Marion 53, Paragould 40
PARAGOULD – Marion defeated Paragould 53-40 in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Aaliyah Taylor scored 19 points to lead Marion, which outscored Paragould 45-21 over the last three quarters. Paragould led 19-8 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime, but Marion moved in front 37-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Keimauri Brown scored 21 points and Hadlee DeFries added eight for Paragould.
Conway 77, Jonesboro 35
CONWAY – Conway defeated Jonesboro 77-35 Tuesday in 6A-Central senior girls’ basketball.
Allannah Orsby scored nine points and Diamond Reynolds added eight for Jonesboro.
Tuckerman 47, Walnut Ridge 9
WALNUT RIDGE – Tuckerman rolled past Walnut Ridge 47-9 in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Katie Clark scored 15 points and Kenzie Soden added 12 for the Lady Bulldogs (19-8, 6-4 conference). Tuckerman led 15-0 after the first quarter, 32-3 at halftime and 38-8 after the third quarter.