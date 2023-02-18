OSCEOLA — Manila won the 3A-3 girls’ district basketball tournament Thursday by defeating Corning 58-46 in the championship game.
The Lady Lions, who will carry an eight-game winning streak into next week’s Region 2 tournament at Mountain View, led 29-22 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Bobcats 11-6 in the second quarter. Manila led 39-32 after the third quarter.
Madison Hitchcock scored 22 points to lead Manila (19-9). Jenna LaRose added 14 points.
Kenlie Watson scored 14 points for Corning (24-7). Whitley Bolen and Katie Hampton added 11 points each.
Corning, Osceola and Rivercrest joined Manila in qualifying for the regional tournament out of the 3A-3 district.
4A-3 District
TRUMANN – Westside defeated Trumann 55-24 in the 4A-3 girls’ basketball district tournament Thursday, earning its first regional tournament berth since the 2010-11 season.
The fourth-seeded Lady Warriors (14-10) led 20-3 after the first quarter, 37-8 at halftime and 49-19 after the third quarter. Lanie Welch scored 14 points, Elizabeth Hufstedler 10 and Izzy Wolf nine to lead Westside, which played top-seeded Southside in Friday’s semifinals.
Hadley Fagan and Rayahna Pirtle scored six points each to lead ninth-seeded Trumann.
Third-seeded Highland also earned a regional berth with its 50-49 victory over sixth-seeded Wynne. Annabelle Burton scored 18 points for Highland, while Zarriah Adams scored 22 points for Wynne and Josliynne Scott added 14.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY – Top-seeded Riverside defeated Bay 49-36 Thursday in the 2A-3 girls’ district tournament semifinals.
Ali Towles scored 19 points to lead Riverside (26-8). The Lady Rebels played third-seeded Marmaduke in the championship game Friday.
Marmaduke defeated Rector 54-40 in the semifinals.
1A-3 District
MAMMOTH SPRING – Top-seeded Mammoth Spring rolled past Armorel 75-27 in the 1A-3 girls’ district basketball tournament semifinals Thursday.
Brynn Washam and Tay Davis scored 20 points each for the Lady Bears (30-4).
Second-seeded Marked Tree defeated Hillcrest 68-43. Mammoth Spring and Marked Tree played in the championship game Friday night.