OSCEOLA — Manila won the 3A-3 girls’ district basketball tournament Thursday by defeating Corning 58-46 in the championship game.

The Lady Lions, who will carry an eight-game winning streak into next week’s Region 2 tournament at Mountain View, led 29-22 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Bobcats 11-6 in the second quarter. Manila led 39-32 after the third quarter.