PIGGOTT — Manila rallied to defeat Piggott 57-52 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
The Lady Lions (7-4, 2-0 conference) trailed by as many as 13 points and did not take the lead until the final two minutes.
Madison Hitchcock and Jenna LaRose keyed Manila’s fourth-quarter rally. Hitchcock scored eight of her 19 points in the final period, while LaRose chipped in with eight of her 16.
Grace Hooten scored 22 points to lead Piggott (6-3, 1-1), hitting four 3-pointers. Emma Langley added 14 points for the Lady Mohawks.
Piggott led 15-8 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 37-33 after the third quarter.
RECTOR – Carly Rodden scored 19 points and Madison Wolfenbarger added 14 to lead Rector to a 57-47 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Kendra Towell scored 13 points and Hadlie Goodson added 12 for BIC.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 40-33, led by Chandler Gathright with 20 points. Rylee Wilburn led Rector with 16 points.
BROOKLAND – Brookland defeated Rivercrest 68-52 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Kinsey Clark hit four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bearcats (7-4) with 15 points. Stella Parker added 12 points and Evan Polsgrove 11 as Brookland posted its third consecutive victory.
The Lady Bearcats led 17-11 after the first quarter, 33-23 at halftime and 48-32 after the third quarter.
Brineka Taylor scored a game-high 26 points for Rivercrest, followed by Destiny Burks with 11.
Brookland won the junior girls’ game 36-15.
CORNING – Corning defeated Gosnell 56-30 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Whitley Bolen scored 19 points to lead Corning (12-2, 3-1).
Katie Karr scored 34 points in the junior girls’ game to lead Corning to a 44-25 victory.