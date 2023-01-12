Girls' basketball roundup

JONESBORO — Nettleton scored the last five points Tuesday night to edge Marion 34-31 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Raiders (14-1, 2-0 conference) tied the game at 31 with 2:36 remaining when Kyla Williams scored in the lane. Nettleton took the lead on Akyria James’ 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the game.
Marion missed a couple of 3-pointers to tie the game, one of which Nettleton’s Donna Douglas blocked out of bounds with 0.5 seconds to play. James deflected the Lady Patriots’ last shot at the buzzer.
James scored nine points, Williams eight and Douglas seven to lead Nettleton to its sixth consecutive victory. Kiera Neal scored eight points to lead Marion (3-11, 0-2).
Nettleton led 11-8 after the first quarter. Marion led 19-15 at halftime and 24-23 after the third quarter.
Paragould 46, Valley View 25
JONESBORO – Paragould held Valley View without a field goal in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to pull away for a 46-25 victory in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rams led 30-24 after the third quarter. They scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter before the Lady Blazers made a free throw for their only point of the final period.
Paragould also dominated the first quarter, taking a 16-3 lead as Dixie Williams scored five points and Hadlee DeFries four. The Lady Rams led 21-11 at halftime.
DeFries, who hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, scored a game-high 10 points. Shakira Brown added nine points and Mikayla Lambert eight for the Lady Rams (12-4, 2-0 conference).
Anna Winkfield scored eight points to lead Valley View (7-6, 1-1).
GCT 58, Batesville 49
BATESVILLE – Greene County Tech turned a fast start and a strong finish into a 58-49 victory over Batesville in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (15-4, 1-1 conference) took a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. Batesville pulled within 29-23 at halftime and 39-37 at the end of the third quarter, but GCT outscored the Lady Pioneers 19-12 in the final period.
Zoie Reynolds scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds for GCT. Ava Carter added 12 points and five rebounds, while Jacey Edrington had 12 points and six assists.
Camya Porter scored 14 points and Salice Speed added 13 for Batesville (7-9, 0-2 conference).
Brookland 58, Pocahontas 23
BROOKLAND – Twelve players scored for Brookland as the Lady Bearcats rolled past Pocahontas 58-23 in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Stella Parker scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lady Bearcats. Parker hit three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points in the first half as Brookland took a 34-10 halftime lead.
Addy Vowell added eight points and Evan Polsgrove seven for Brookland.
Pocahontas won the junior girls’ game 31-29.
Southside 47, Westside 30
JONESBORO – Kamie Jenkins scored 18 points and Juliann Stevens added 10 to lead Southside past Westside 47-30 in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Southerners (13-3, 6-0 conference) led 17-7 after the first quarter, 27-12 at halftime and 40-18 after the third quarter of their ninth consecutive victory.
Addi Montgomery scored 12 points for Westside (7-7, 3-4).
Westside won the junior girls’ game 43-18, led by Mattyx Cureton with 15 points and Brylee Timms with 11. Southside won the seventh-grade game 24-23.
Salem 50, Tuckerman 46
TUCKERMAN – Salem edged Tuckerman 50-46 Tuesday in 3A-2 senior girls’ basketball.
Marleigh Sellars scored 18 points, Maddie Keen 13 and Olivia Dockins 12 for Salem (15-3, 7-0 conference). The Lady Greyhounds trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, but came back to lead 29-26 at halftime and 46-41 after the third quarter.
Ansley Dawson scored 18 points, Kenzie Soden 11 and Audrey Altom 10 for Tuckerman (16-5, 4-2).
Corning 55, Rivercrest 47
WILSON – Corning erased a five-point halftime deficit Tuesday to defeat Rivercrest 55-47 in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Whitley Bolen scored 20 points, Presley Martin 15 and Kenlie Watson 11 for Corning. Rivercrest led 14-6 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime, but Corning (15-3, 5-2 conference) rallied to claim a 41-34 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Destiny Burks scored 21 points and Brineka Taylor added 19 for Rivercrest. Taylor also grabbed 19 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive end, for her 13th double-double of the season.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 53-33 as Katie Karr scored 26 points and Leslie Dobbins added 17. Ella Gonzalez scored 12 points to lead Rivercrest.
Riverside 73, Earle 19
LAKE CITY – Three players scored in double figures for Riverside as the Lady Rebels routed Earle 73-19 in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Brooklyn Berry scored 15 points to lead Riverside (18-6, 6-0 conference). Ali Towles and Lexi Moyer added 12 points each.
Riverside (17-1, 6-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 40-25, led by Ryley Eakins with 23 points.
Mammoth Spring 67, Maynard 15
MAMMOTH SPRING – Mammoth Spring (21-3) extended its winning streak to 13 games with Tuesday’s 67-15 victory over Maynard in 1A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Brynn Washam scored 15 points to lead the Lady Bears (21-3, 6-0 conference). Tay Davis and Laney Young scored 12 points each, followed by Sara Crowe with 10.