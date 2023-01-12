Girls' basketball roundup

Valley View’s Anna Winkfield (3) looks for an opening on the baseline as Paragould’s Mikayla Lambert defends during Tuesday’s game at Blazer Gym. Paragould improved to 2-0 in 5A-East conference play with a 46-25 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nettleton scored the last five points Tuesday night to edge Marion 34-31 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.

The Lady Raiders (14-1, 2-0 conference) tied the game at 31 with 2:36 remaining when Kyla Williams scored in the lane. Nettleton took the lead on Akyria James’ 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the game.